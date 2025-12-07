Bafana to play two 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos coach during an international friendly match against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on 15 November 2025.

Bafana Bafana will play two of their 2026 Fifa World Cup matches in Mexico and the other one in the US.

South Africa take on co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Estadio Azteca on June 11 (10pm, SA time) in the opening match of the tournament which always attracts a lot of attention.

They then move to the US to take on the winner of the play-offs between European qualifiers Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland in the second match on June 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

They return to Mexico to wrap up their Group A programme with a tricky clash against South Korea in Monterrey where they will be looking to make it to the knockout stage for the first time.

Faced with this situation, Bafana coach Hugo Broos admitted they are in a tough group.

“It’s not an easy group for us. We will face the hosts in the opening game at the Azteca Stadium and it is going to be difficult for us there,” said Broos who noted that the group may be joined by Denmark.

“We have Mexico and probably Denmark which are two big teams, so it is going to be difficult for us to finish in first or second [place]. Maybe we can become one of the eight best third-placed teams. We have to focus on that.”