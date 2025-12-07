Chiefs, Galaxy end year with goalless draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khanyiso Mayo of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Mlungisi Mbunjana of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 7 December 2025.

Unlucky Kaizer Chiefs capped off the year on a sour note, playing a dramatic goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, where they registered numerous shots at goal without converting any of them.

The draw also saw Chiefs miss a chance to move to the second spot on the log, to be neck and neck with Mamelodi Sundowns going into 2026, as it was the last PSL game this year due to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), starting from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco.

Galaxy were without their instrumental playmaker Puso Dithejane due to a foot injury. Dithejane, who was seen wearing a moon boot at Mbombela Stadium, boasts four goals and four assists from 12 league outings.

Chiefs started the game brightly and managed to keep their foot on the pedal for the duration of the first half, while Galaxy didn’t even register a single shot at goal in that first half.

Flavio Silva thought he had put Amakhosi ahead when he neatly tucked away a well-measured George Matlou long ball in the 19th minute, beating Galaxy goalkeeper Ira Tape in a 1v1 situation, only for the assistant referee on the right flank to flag it offside. Television replays showed that Silva was onside.

Tape was on top of his game in the first stanza, producing two brilliant saves to deny Silva and Khanyisa Mayo, who attempted to beat him via headers from close range on two separate occasions. Khulumani Ndamane was lucky not to concede a penalty for a nasty challenge on Mfundo Vilakazi midway through the stanza.

Chiefs were still the better side even in the first half but lacked that cutting edge again. Seeing that things were not really happening upfront, the visitors withdrew Mduduzi Shabalala, who was selfish at times, and Vilakazi for Glody Lilepo and Asanele Velebayi, respectively.

The pair had an immediate impact, with Velebayi exploiting the left flank with his speed and skill, forcing multiple corner kicks. Lilepo missed a sitter later on.

Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, who was steering the ship alone on Sunday as his fellow coach Cedric Kaze was absent for unknown reasons, gave Luke Baartman his debut, introducing him for Matlou in the 80th minute.

Nhlanhla Mgaga was sent off deep in stoppage time for stamping on Velebayi.

