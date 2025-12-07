WATCH | Pirates finally lift Carling cup - thanks to Rele’s extra time goal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup final match against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium

Orlando Pirates have clinched the Carling Knockout title following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants here on Saturday.

Relehobile Mofokeng scored the only goal in extra time to give the Buccaneers a title to add to their MTN8 trophy they won earlier this season. They are also on course to win a treble as they are currently leading in the Betway Premiership.

It was not an easy game, as Gallants made it difficult for Bucs, who had to wait for extra time to snatch a victory.

As expected, Pirates dominated earlier on, with Gallants happy to sit back and allow them to have possession. They had chances to open the break to open the scoring but failed to convert them.

Evidence Makgopa had the best chance to give the Buccaneers a lead earlier on, after an error from goalkeeper Washing Arubi, however, his shot was cleared off the line.

This was after a high press by Relebohile Mofokeng, who forced an error from Arubi but could not make that count.

It was clear from the onset that Gallants were playing for a draw and hoping to go to penalties, as they hardly troubled Pirates’ defence.

They beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows on penalties in this competition, and they knew that holding Pirates to a draw, they would have a chance in the shootout.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made a tactical change in the second half, bringing in Tshepang Moremi for Makhehlene Makhaula, while Nkosikhona Ndaba made way for Deon Hotto.

Gallants continued to sit back, denying spaces Pirates wanted, and left frustrated, and they could not create any clear cut in the second half. This forced the Buccaneers to shoot from outside the area, but failed to have shots on target.

It was a frustrating evening for the Buccaneers as they were left frustrated by Gallants in the entire match and failed to create enough clear-cut chances.

The match finished goalless after regulation time.

Gallants’ defence was finally breached in the extra time as Mofokeng netted against a run of play to give the Buccaneers the lead. Gallants defence failed to clear Mofokeng’s shot and could have done better to defend that ball.

It was also defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s last match at Pirates after signing with Chicago Fire in the US, and will join them after the Africa Cup of Nations.