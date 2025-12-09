Highbury will come back stronger after break, says Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIGHTING HARD: Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident his team will overcome their current slump

Despite being disappointed with the weekend’s result, Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident his team will overcome their current slump when the soccer league resumes in 2026.

The Gqeberha team lost their fourth consecutive Motsepe Foundation Championship match 0-1 to Cape Town City at the weekend.

After a satisfying 3-0 victory over Kruger United in the Nedbank Cup preliminary stage, Highbury failed to carry that momentum into the league on Saturday.

The setback caused the Yellow Nation to drop further down the log. They are now in 10th place, with 18 points from 14 matches.

“Another disappointing result,” Sibiya said.

“It was a very difficult match against Cape Town City.

“Another goal was conceded through a penalty; we have been very unfortunate of late in terms of conceding penalties.

“But yeah, it’s a difficult one; winning a Nedbank Cup qualifier match, one believed that we would start picking up some points in the league.

“It’s a very disappointing result, honestly.”

With promotion goals in the works for this season, the coach believes two or three victories will put them back in the chasing pack on the log.

Highbury are only seven points behind the top three.

“We gave the guys some time off for the Christmas break,” he said. “We will come back after two weeks.

“We believe that we needed this break, to try and reflect, analyse and prepare better — look at things that worked for us when we were six games unbeaten in the beginning of the league.

“We have to pick ourselves up and this break, I believe, came at the right time. So we will come back strong.

“We have been in situations like this before and we came strong out of it, even last season.

“So one still believes that we will come back stronger.”

Sibiya feels that with the two top teams, Milford and Kruger United, both losing over the weekend, that will work in their favour.

Milford fell 0-2 to Midlands Wanderers, while Kruger lost 1-3 to The Bees.

“The results of other teams are also helping us a little bit because the teams that are on top both lost this weekend,” he said.

“So we just need to win football matches.

“If we can get two or three wins in a row, we’ll be back in business.

“We must take this break and try to recharge the batteries and try to come back stronger.”

The Herald