Caf president Motsepe announce landmark resolutions to restructure African football

Caf President Patrice Motsepe during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Caf President Press Conference at the Main Media Centre in Rabat, Morocco on 20 December 2025.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe has announced a number of important resolutions taken by the organisation’s Executive Committee members ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting in Morocco on Sunday.

In a pre-tournament press conference in Rabat on Saturday afternoon, Motsepe confirmed the prize money for Afcon winners has been increased to $7 million to $10 million (approximately R168 million).

As part of the restructuring of African football, Motsepe said they are going to implement the African Nations League and Afcon will move to a four-year cycle to align with the world calendar.

“The country that is going to win the Afcon is going to get $10 million. Initially it was less than $5 million and we took it to $7 million and we will continue to increase the prize money for the most important competition in Africa,” he said.

“We have also taken the decision to significantly increase the Champions League and Confederation Cup prize money but we are not going to announce those numbers today.”

He also confirmed the African Nations League will be played annually from 2028, which will have the best players on the continent.

The tournament is to take place during the Fifa window in September, October and the finals in November and it will be divided in Northern, Eastern, Western and Central and Southern regions.

“We have had lots of discussions to restructure and reposition our competitions. We have a duty to players that are playing overseas for some of the best clubs in the world,” said Motsepe.

“We want to make sure there is more synchronisation to the global calendar. We want the global calendar to allow the best African players to be on the continent every year during the window to be part of this new competition known as the African Nations League.

“The African Nations League will result in Africa having a competition every year where the best players who play in Europe will be here. It will significantly improve the quality of our competitions.

“What is significant is that in this competition that is going to take place during the Fifa window every year, top players will be available and more money will be available from partners.”

The other key resolution that was taken by the Exco is that Afcon will move to a four-year cycle after the 2027 edition to be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

After that, the tournament will take place in 2028, 2032 and 2036, Motsepe explained the move will help Africa to align with the rest of the world and resolve the long-standing club versus country problem.

“In discussions with all the stakeholders and taking into account the global fixtures, it has been decided that Afcon will not take place every four years. I have had players saying I want to come to the national team but my club needs me because they want to win the league.

“We have had to make sacrifices to lessen the burden on the players.”