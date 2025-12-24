Ivory Coast begin Afcon defence with narrow win over Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations game between Cote Ivoire and Mozambique at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on 24 December 2025.

Holders Ivory Coast squandered a number of chances but Amad Diallo’s goal early in the second half was enough to beat Mozambique 1-0 on Wednesday and give them a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations title defence.

In the opening Group F game in Morocco, the Ivorians battled to break down their opponents in a competitive first half but took firm control after the break without converting the many chances they created.

Diallo side-footed the ball into the net in the 49th minute to ensure the three-point haul in rainy conditions but the scoreline would have been a lot more emphatic had the Ivorians been sharper in front of goal.

Wilfried Zaha, playing his first international in more than two years after his surprise recall for the Cup of Nations finals, wasted several chances and Franck Kessie had two-point-blank efforts saved by Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan.

Delivers for club ✅🔴

Delivers for country ✅🇨🇮



Amad Diallo cooks one up for the champions 🏆



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/5tJqfRy2KZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 24, 2025

Ivorian substitute Vakoun Bayo also had an opportunity with an easy header in front of goal but somehow put it wide and in the 89th minute Bayo had an effort cleared off the line with Ernan caught well out of his goal.

Mozambique brought on winger Dominguez as a second-half substitute at the age of 42 years, one month and six days, becoming the oldest outfield player in tournament history, behind only former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 44 when he played in the 2017 final.

Mozambique are still to win a match at the finals, stretching back to their tournament debut in 1986. This is their sixth appearance, with a record of four draws and 12 losses.

Cameroon and Gabon meet later on Wednesday night in Agadir in the other Group F clash.

Also on Wednesday, Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria got their Afcon off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Sudan.

The captain opened the scoring in the second minute and added to the tally on the hour mark against a Sudan side who had to play with 10 men for most of the match. Ibrahim Maza came on as a substitute to score Algeria’s third five minutes from time.

Salahedin Adil received a second caution in the 39th minute, becoming the second player to be shown a red card in the tournament.

Algeria go top of Group E on three points, ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference.

The Burkinabe snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca earlier on Wednesday with two goals deep in second-half stoppage time.

Christmas comes a day early for Burkina Faso 🇧🇫🎉



Algeria against Sudan is next from 16:50 (CAT) ⏭️



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/NOh6GNbcfu — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 24, 2025

Despite having a man sent off early in the second half, Equatorial Guinea took a surprise lead in the 85th minute through substitute Marvin Anieboh and looked on course to pull off another of the surprise results that characterised their performance at the last edition of the Cup of Nations.

But Burkina Faso fought back late, with Georgi Minoungou scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time to equalise before Bundesliga defender Edmond Tapsoba won the points with the last effort of the game.

Equatorial Guinea, who are the second-smallest country at the tournament in Morocco, proved a sensation at the last Afcon in Ivory Coast, upsetting the hosts 4-0 in the group stage and finishing top of their group, but then losing out to Guinea in the last 16.

They were headed for another upset triumph, cleverly slowing down the game, but with eight minutes of time added on, there was still hope for Burkina Faso.

Reuters