Broos says Bafana won’t focus on individuals like Salah against Egypt

Bafana Bafana players Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana and Ronwen Williams during training at Agadir Stadium on Thursday before Friday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Egypt.

Egypt have a number of high-profile players in their team but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it would be suicidal to focus on individuals.

Bafana take on the Pharaohs in their crucial Group B clash at the Agadir Stadium on Friday (4pm in Morocco, 5pm SA time), with both teams needing all three points to guarantee qualification for the last 16 stage.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, the legendary former striker, has many world-class players in his line-up.

These include hugely experienced goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and one of the world’s most lethal forwards in Mohamed Salah, who is chasing his first Afcon title, the one medal glaringly missing from the Liverpool winger’s cabinet. Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ibrahim Adel and Rahim Rabia add to his arsenal as the record seven-time holders seek to end a 15-year Afcon trophy drought going back to 2010.

As Bafana wrapped up their preparations on Thursday, Broos said they have prepared for Egypt as a team and not individuals.

“It would be a big mistake to focus on one player,” he said.

“We all know how good Salah, Marmoush, Mahmoud Trezeguet and the other players they have in the squad are. We know they are a good team but why should we focus on one player?

“We have to be prepared to meet the team and not individuals, because it is the team that is important.”

Broos said to earn another huge result on the back of their hard-fought, vitally important 2-1 opening win against Angola in Marrakesh on Monday, South Africa must make life difficult for Egypt.

“There are some things you have to take into account when you play against a very good team. We will never adapt 100% to our opponents, but we have our qualities, and we have to try to show those qualities against a good Egyptian team.

Bafana have wrapped up preparations for Afcon Group B clash against Egypt.



“There are some precautions we have to take because Egypt are not like Zimbabwe or Angola. This is a team with a higher level, but we don’t have to forget our qualities and the way we have played in the past.

“We have to put Egypt in difficulty, and you can only do that when you use your qualities.”

Hassan said the North Africans respect the quality in Bafana because many in the South African squad have had tough clashes against Egyptian sides in the Caf Champions League.

“We respect all teams and South Africa are among the strong sides in the tournament, but we will be playing to achieve a positive result and collect the three points,” he said.

“Every match is important. We have played them many times through Al Ahly, Zamalek and Pyramids.”

Hassan is sweating on the fitness of key striker Mostafa Mohamed and defender Mohamed Hamdy, who will undergo a late fitness test.

