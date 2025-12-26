LIVE | Scores level in opening exchanges as Bafana clash against Egypt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Omar Marmoush of Egypt is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Bafana Bafana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco on Friday.

Refresh the story for the latest updates ...

34min - Signs of forward momentum from SA. They earn a free-kick that ends in the arms of El Shenawy, Moremi gets a run in down the left flank

Still mostly cautious by both sides - a sign of the importance of the clash, some mutual respect probably too.

28min - Bafana reel the game back in. Egypt also classy enough to bide their time. SA yet to get much of their foot on the ball.

22min - Marmoush’s resultant free-kick looks deadly, misses the left upright by inches as Williams remains stationary.

20min - Egypt applying some pressure now. They win the ball, Marmoush on a run down the middle and brought down by Mokoena, who is booked.

18min - Ngezana clatters into Marmoush with a sliding challenge at the left byline, Egypt in attack, appears to win the ball but a free-kick awarded.

... taken harmlessly.

12min - LB 3-Mohamed Hany in space on the flank, crosses dangerously just in front of Mo Salah.

7min - Some tentative opening exchanges as both sides err on the side of caution.

A tentative cross by Mbatha, probe by Marmoush. No chances, no saves.

5.01pm - 1min - We have kickoff ...

4.50pm - 10min to kickoff ...

🏆 𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟝 🏆



🎙️ Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster & coach Hugo Broos elaborate on their approach ahead of the kick-off!



🇪🇬 🆚 🇿🇦



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 #ItsGameOnEverywhere pic.twitter.com/REz6QsZ12K — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 26, 2025

Amagwijo to get the Bafana boys in the mood for a massive clash 🇿🇦🎶



▪️- SS AFCON (Ch.202) 🇿🇦

▪️- SS Football Plus (Ch.202) 🇳🇬

▪️- SS Football Plus (Ch.222) 🌍



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/o0ygTy0Zpm — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 26, 2025

4.32pm - It’s a familiarly intimidating Egypt starting XI:

Egypt: Mohamed El Shenaway (Al Ahly); Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Ramy Rabia (Al-Ain, UAE), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids FC); Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Zizo (Al Ahly), Hamdy Fathy (Al-Wakrah, Qatar); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)

Substitutes: Ahmed El Shenawy, Khaled Sobhy, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Emam Ashour, Salah Mohsen, Mostafa Mohamed, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, Mohamed Shehata, Mohanad Lasheen, Mostafa Fathi, Ibrahim Adel, Osama Faisal, Ahmed Eid, Mostafa Shobeir, Mahmoud Saber

For more on record seven-time Nations Cup winners Egypt, their coach, star players, record against Bafana and at Afcon, see Sazi Hadebe’s profile here.

4.04pm - The starting XIs are out. Mahlatse Mphahlele story from Adrar Stadium here.

Here is Bafana Bafana. Two very interesting changes and looks a new formation too - change to a 4-3-3.

Tshepang Moremi comes in to start ahead of Mohau Nkota (in a three-man attack with Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis).

Thalente Mbatha comes into a tough, three-man midfield (with Teboho Mokoena and Sphepehlo Sithole). Sipho Mbule drops to the bench.

Seems most likely to be a 4-3-3.

Bafana Bafana XI (likely 4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Thabang Matuludi, Tylon Smith, Khulumani Ndamane, Sibisi, Kabini, Aubaas, Mbule, Nkota, Campbell, Mofokeng, Mokwana, Makgopa

Bafana line-up:

Bafana Bafana's starting XI and substitutes in their 2025 Afcon Group B clash against Egypt. (South African Football Association)

3.12pm - And now we wait for kickoff ...

The line-ups should be out at about 4pm.

Bafana players arrive for training at Agadir Stadium ahead of Egypt clash. pic.twitter.com/mgVzV8x3eF — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 25, 2025

3pm - Here is some video content from Mahlatse Mphahlele on today’s match:

Hugo Broos says Bafana will not on focus individual stars in Egypt’s powerful line-up, like Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Trezeguet:

Hugo Broos says they are not focusing on individuals against Egypt. pic.twitter.com/RZHUwO8eoA — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2025

Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa living his dream:

'I am living my dream,' - Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa on being part of Afcon squad.



WATCH more here ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/5ic7LkUbwW pic.twitter.com/W0tP8zXt2E — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 25, 2025

Mahlatse’s Daily Afcon Talking Point:

Bafana have wrapped up preparations for Afcon Group B clash against Egypt.



For more Afcon content ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/bmqmQ25pap pic.twitter.com/b4zMHcSMvu — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2025

2.30pm - While we await kickoff, here is some more of Mahlatse Mphahlele’s coverage from Morocco so far:

2pm - Again, this really is a huge one ladies and gents ...

Perhaps the state of your blogger’s stomach sums up the first and second games. There were some butterflies in the build-up to the opener against Angola. The win there by Hugo Broos’ team settled those a bit.

For the SA players, perhaps it’s been a similar sensation in their build-up today at breakfast, on the bus, in the change rooms and warm-ups. Nerves settled a bit by starting with a win, but full knowledge their target at this Afcon of going one better than third place in Ivory Coast early last year could become a far easier task if they win or draw against Egypt.

Bafana came through in their opening 2-1 win against Angola - always tougher than many might have thought given that side’s wealth of players based in strong leagues - with an understandably and impressively hard-fought effort.

The spectre of Morocco in the last 16 for the team that finishes second in Group B continues to loom.

Both Egypt and Bafana can clinch progression and go a long way towards ending top of Group B if they win this (Friday) afternoon.

A draw would be a good result for Bafana. Then, looking ahead, if Egypt end with a slender (preferrably one-goal margin) win against tough Angola, and Bafana could beat Zimbabwe by 2-0 or more, on the head-to-head ruling SA would have the same points (five) as he Pharoahs and the two would not be separated by the draw against each other.

The next criteria of “goals scored in the head-to-head match” would also not count so goal difference might favour SA with a strong win against Zim.

All a bit confusing, all a bit up in the air and definitely I am getting ahead of myself here.

Still, brings it home really. It’s not a must-win in Agadir by any stretch, but the result could really matter.

To relive the live blow-by-blow of the win against Angola, by the way, click here.

Mahlatse’s Bafana v Angola match report here.

Calm before the storm here at Agadir Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cmlk2LWXJG — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2025

1.30pm - Your host on today’s LIVE UPDATES BLOG for another huge, huge 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B clash between Egypt and Bafana Bafana is me, Marc Strydom, Digital Sports Editor for TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings.

I am not in Morocco, but compiling this blow-by-blow via TV from my living room in Melville, Joburg.

The hugely experienced, sage and knowledgeable senior football writer Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Adrar Stadium in Agadir, as he continues his Afcon coverage from Morocco.

Catch his match report at just after 7pm.

First up, here are some match details:

Venue: Adrar Stadium, or Grand Stade Adrar, Agadir, Morocco

Kickoff: 4pm in Morocco, 5pm SA time

Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11

Egypt world and Africa ranking: 35 and 4

Stadium capacity: 45,480

Stadium surface: Grass

Match officials: Referee - Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (Burundi)