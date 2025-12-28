Mozambique claim maiden Africa Cup of Nations win, Gabon on brink of exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geny Cipriano Catamo of Mozambique celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match against Gabon at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on the 28 December 2025.

Gabon are facing an early exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after slipping to a 3-2 defeat to Mozambique in their Group F clash in Agadir, which ended a 40-year wait for a victory at the continental finals for the southern African side.

Gabon have now lost their opening two games while Mozambique have three points from their two fixtures, the same number as Ivory Coast and Cameroon, who meet later on Sunday. If that match ends in a draw, Gabon will be eliminated.

Mozambique scored their goals via Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila in a deserved victory in which they were led by 42-year-old winger Elias Pelembe. It is their first win at the continental finals at the 17th attempt since their debut in 1986.

Gabon stayed in the contest to the end as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda netted goals, but back-to-back defeats mean their hopes of reaching the Round of 16 are hanging by a thread with a match against defending champions Ivory Coast to come on Wednesday.

Mozambique had managed four draws in their previous 16 Cup of Nations matches and never been past the group stages.

They scored the opening goal their attacking play deserved in the 37th minute as Catamo’s corner was headed in unmarked by Bangal.

The Mambas were awarded a penalty two minutes later when their captain Pelembe was hauled down in the box by Bruno Ecuele Manga. Catamo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-0.

It was one-way traffic at that point but Gabon pulled a goal back before the break as Didier Ndong’s thunderous shot from 30 yards was only parried by Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan Siluane and Aubameyang followed up to turn in the rebound.

But Mozambique made a strong start to the second period and extended their lead again in the 51st minute when Witi’s cross from the left was met by an unmarked Diogo Calila on the run and he buried his header for his first international goal.

Gabon got back to within one goal when Mozambique failed to clear from a corner and after a goal-mouth scramble, Moucketou-Moussounda poked the ball into the net, but they could not force an equaliser after that.

Meanwhile, Sudan profited from a late own goal to beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday, picking up their first points of the tournament in Morocco.

Mohamed Eisa’s free kick in the 74th minute was cleared by Equatorial Guinea’s Luis Asue but struck teammate Saul Coco and ricocheted back past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Reuters