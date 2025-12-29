Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Broos has selection poser for Bafana-Zim clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Mbule of Bafana Bafana during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations SA training session at TS Laarbi Ben Mbarek in Marrakesh, Morocco, on December 28.

There is huge interest in how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will balance his team for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday.

Bafana must avoid defeat against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the Group B match (5pm in Morocco, 6pm SA time) to qualify for the last 16 where they are likely to meet Cameroon and Ivory Coast in Group F in Rabat.

It will be a huge shock if Bafana, who finished third in the previous tournament in the Ivory Coast early last year, were to be eliminated in the group stages because they are among the favourites, or at least dark horses, in Morocco.

Afcon Talking Points: How coach Hugo Broos is going to balance the squad against Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/dGesWjWTqY — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 29, 2025

Egypt have already booked their place in the round of 16 from Group B and Bafana are best placed to join them, because they beat bottom-placed Angola 2-1 in their opener. A point against the Warriors of Zimbabwe will see SA through.

How Broos sets out his starting XI will be closely watched because his ploy of using Thalente Mbatha as an advanced midfielder against Egypt did not work as planned.

The major issue is whether the coach resorts to the tried and tested team that includes Mohau Nkota on the wing for Tshepang Moremi and Sipho Mbule in the midfield for Mbatha.

Moremi could then be an impact player of the bench again.

TimesLIVE