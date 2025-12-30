Bafana’s group stage score card: who’s hot and who’s not?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Bafana Bafana is challenged by Macauley Miles Bonne of Zimbabwe in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Grpup B match at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on Monday.

Bafana Bafana have made it to the last 16 stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) here in Morocco, but their performance as a team and from individuals has been inconsistent.

In their three Group B matches, they had to dig deep to beat Angola and Zimbabwe in their opening and closing games, both 2-1 in Marrakesh. They were never in total control in either and lost 1-0 to 10-player Egypt in the middle match in Agadir that had VAR drama.

Coach Hugo Broos has admitted some of his players have not performed up to usual standards.

Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the 2025 Afcon for Arena Holdings in Morocco, rates the Bafana players as they prepare to take on defending champions Ivory Coast or Cameroon in Sunday’s last 16 clash in Rabat.

Regular players:

Ronwen Williams 8

He will not be happy with four goals conceded, but he has been solid between the sticks. He has tried to make the team play from the back and has made some crucial saves.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi 9

Apart from being sent to the cleaners by attacker Tawanda Mashwanhise in the build-up to Zimbabwe’s opening goal, the US-bound “TLB” has probably been the standout performer for South Africa.

Siyabonga Ngezana 6

He had some nervous moments under pressure and in one-on-one situations, but the Romania-based centreback has done a fairly good job alongside new central defensive partner Mbokazi.

Aubrey Modiba 7

One of the leaders in the group, the “Postman” has gone about his business effectively and without much fanfare. He is having a good tournament in the left-back position he has made his own.

Khuliso Mudau 8

He was unfortunate to concede the penalty — an officiating call that met with criticism from many quarters afterwards — against Egypt for striking Mohamed Salah in the face for the goal that won the match for the Pharaohs in Agadir. Apart from that, “Sailor” rarely puts a foot wrong and is a Bafana stalwart for his runs forward, clean tackles and excellent reading of the game.

Teboho Mokoena 7

He held his own against tougher and experienced opponents, but there is something in the locker room of “Tebza”. If Bafana are to progress to the latter stages, Mokoena is going to be crucial for their ambitions and needs to find a higher gear, far closer to what he showed in Ivory Coast, helping South Africa win bronze just under two years ago.

Sphephelo Sithole 6

He did not have the best of games against Zimbabwe and was rightfully substituted in the second half. But he is another campaigner who is not praised enough for the destroying work he does in the heart of the midfield.

Oswin Appollis 8

With two goals and a man-of-the-match award against Zimbabwe to his name, he is one of the livewires for Bafana at this tournament and has been tormenting defences. More of the same is going to be required from him against Ivory Coast or Cameroon.

Tshepang Moremi 6

The Orlando Pirates winger got an opportunity from the bench in the opening match against Angola and never looked back. He went on to start the following two games and was a constant threat by taking people on and creating chances. Scored a crucial opener against Zimbabwe.

Sipho Mbule 5

“Masterchef” is a special player who always divides opinion, but he has not cooked enough at this tournament. He had those two shots at goal against Zimbabwe, but as a playmaker he is lean on assists, goals and forward passes to create opportunities for attackers.

Lyle Foster 7

He was a target of a certain section of South African supporters, but he has responded with solid performances, two goals and man-of-the-match against Angola that have all helped the team out of the group stages.

Bit-part players:

Evidence Makgopa

Came off the bench to replace Lyle Foster and Sphephelo Sithole in the closing stages against Egypt and Zimbabwe but did not have enough time on the pitch to influence those matches with assists or goals.

Elias Mokwana

Came on against Egypt to offer attacking options, but he toiled against the stubborn Pharaohs in what turned out to be an emotionally charged match.

Bathusi Aubaas

Broos called on him in the second half when he needed to add steel in the midfield against Angola and Zimbabwe, and his influence was felt as Bafana managed to hold and get those crucial wins.

Thalente Mbatha

He started against Egypt in a tactical move by Broos to solidify the midfield against the high-pressing Pharaohs, but was sacrificed in the second half after the opposition were reduced to 10 men. Also came on late against Zimbabwe.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Got his first taste of Afcon football when he was introduced in the 70th minute for Appollis, but he found the going tough as Egypt held on with a man down.

Mohau Nkota

Started against Angola, but he was not at his best until he was replaced at half time. Came off the bench against Zimbabwe. So far he is not having a good Afcon.

