Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Bafana v Cameroon — a clash of playing styles

Skillful, ball-playing South Africans up against physical Indomitable Lions in Rabat

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Sipho Mbule of Bafana Bafana during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on December 29 2025. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 stage is upon us, and Bafana Bafana are preparing for a tough clash against Cameroon at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

The fixture will present a clash of playing styles because the Indomitable Lions rely more on physical power and athleticism, while Bafana are known to be a ball-playing team.

Cameroon also represent a different prospect to what Bafana have faced so far at the Afcon, earning second place in Group B with edgy 2-1 wins over Angola and Zimbabwe and a 1-0 defeat to Egypt, who are not as physically imposing as the Cameroonians.

South Africa and the Indomitable Lions both have quality individual players with the ability to change the game with a moment of brilliance if allowed room to be comfortable on the ball.

It will be interesting to see how Bafana coach Hugo Broos will balance the team and set them up to play because Bafana are likely to come second-best if they try to front up to Cameroon’s physicality.

The best way for Bafana to approach this game will probably be to stick to their style of keeping possession and having a playmaker who can dictate terms and break the lines, such as Sipho Mbule.

