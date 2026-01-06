Gayton McKenzie defends Morocco trip as privately funded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his recent trip to Morocco for the Bafana Bafana match against Cameroon, which took place on Sunday at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

Bafana Bafana exited the competition after suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Indomitable Lions.

The controversy erupted after McKenzie posted a video from the stadium prior to kickoff. The post was a response to social media users who had questioned his uncharacteristic silence on social media.

In the video, McKenzie reassured fans of his presence, expressed confidence in a South African victory, and shared footage of the stadium atmosphere.

However, the post quickly sparked a debate regarding the cost of the trip, with many users questioning whether the department of sport, arts, and culture had footed the bill.

The minister took to X to clarify that the trip was a private expense.

“Let me assist you gently; I am on leave and on vacation in Dubai with my kids. I paid for my flight ticket, hotel, and car rental to come and support the team today in Morocco. I am leaving again tomorrow morning,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie has faced several controversies related to international travel costs, including the trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which cost taxpayers about R804,597. He consistently defended the trip, saying it was a downgrade from his usual first-class travel to business class, and opted for a four-star hotel instead of a five-star one to save public funds.

Beyond the financial debate, McKenzie criticised the team’s performance on the pitch, emphasising the need for better preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“Missing a clear goal is understandable, but missing multiple clear goals is inexcusable at this level,” McKenzie said. “Bafana Bafana should have wrapped this game up in the first half. We still love you boys, but learn from this because you are going to a bigger stage soon.”

TimesLIVE