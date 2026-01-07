Defending champs Ivory Coast demolish Burkina Faso, to meet Egypt in Afcon quarterfinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast is challenged by Adamo Nagalo of Burkina Faso during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

Defending champions Ivory Coast will take on Egypt in what is expected to be a fiery 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal clash in Agadir on Saturday night.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast produced a dominant performance to beat the Stallions of Burkina Faso 3-0 during their last-16 match in Marrakesh on Tuesday.

With the result, quarterfinal fixtures have been completed and the tournament has reached the business end with some mouthwatering clashes.

In the next round, Mali will take on Senegal, Cameroon have a date with Morocco, Algeria will clash with Nigeria and Ivory Coast will continue the defence of the title against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Ivory Coast secured the victory through first half goals by Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande and one in the closing stages from Bazoumana Toure.

Ivory Coast settled first during the opening exchanges with Diallo, Evann Guessand and Franck Kessie threatening the Burkina Faso defence marshalled by Issoufou Dayo and Adamo Ngalo.

Most of Ivory Coast’s threats came from the right wing, where Guela Doue delivered dangerous crosses that put Burkina Faso and goalkeeper Kouakou Koffi under pressure.

Burkina Faso had their moments going forward but attackers Kalou Irie, Dango Ouattara and Lassina Traore did trouble the Ivory Coast defence of N’Clomande Konan and Kouakou Kossounou.

Consistent pressure by Ivory Coast finally paid after 20 minutes when Diallo put the ball over advancing Koffi after the Burkina Faso defence failed to clear the danger.

Burkina Faso protested the goal because Guessand was involved in a tussle with Dayo in the build-up but Sudanese referee Mahmood Mahmood said there was no foul play.

Ivory Coast continued to push forward and registered their second goal of the match through Yan Diomande after 32 minutes after another good attacking move engineered by Diallo, who was named the man of the match.

In one of Burkina Faso’s attacking moves in the first half, Ouattara broke free on the right wing but his shot hit the upright.

Burkina Faso nearly pulled one off when Ouattara got on the end of a ball in the box but his effort bounced off the body of Ivory Coast goalkeeper Fofana on the hour mark, allowing one of his defenders to clear the danger.

Ivory Coast put the match beyond doubt when the Burkina Faso defence was breached again and Bazoumana Toure put the ball past Koffi to secure a place in the quarterfinal.

TimesLIVE