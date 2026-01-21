Mngqithi reiterates the call for long-overdue VAR in the PSL

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The issue of VAR in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is back in the spotlight.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0 in their Betway Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Tuesday through a goal by Aiden McCarthy.

But visiting coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes McCarthy was offside, and VAR could have stepped in to correct the mistake.

The win took Amakhosi to third spot on the standings, but Arrows are stuck in 10th place with 16 points from 15 matches, and they need a consistent run of good results to force their way into the top eight bracket.

Speaking after the match, Mngqithi reiterated that VAR must be introduced in the PSL.

“The result is not what we were looking for, and it’s even worse when you lose through an offside goal, but I don’t want to blame the match officials. It is high time that the league looks into this thing differently.”

Mngqithi said he does not want to blame referees because the game has evolved and it is much faster.

“The reality is that the game has become more dynamic, and it is difficult for officials to keep up with all the movements on the field.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Cedric Kaze on VAR. pic.twitter.com/QHG31ws0sk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 21, 2026

“Even ourselves, we see some of these things after viewing video footage. Officials are blamed a lot for these situations, but if you look at the sort of training we do for these players, they are explosive, and referees can’t cope with the speed of the game.

“We can’t expect referees to be able to be in touch with everything happening with the game; it is difficult for them.”

Mngqithi added that officiating mistakes are costly because there is a lot at stake.

“The reality is that VAR is more than important because we are not playing for R200 here, but we are playing for R20m. As the biggest league in Africa, it is important that we up our game.

“We are always saying we are the biggest league in Africa, and we should step up. Whether government is assisting or we assist ourselves, because we are playing for serious money here.

“There is so much at stake; we lose our jobs, players are penalised by coaches for mistakes, and yet sometimes it is not even the players who make mistakes but it’s officials.

“On the first ball played into the box, Aiden [McCarthy] was not offside, but when the ball touched Flávio Silva, Aiden was already offside. It was an offside goal because he scored after that action.”

Mngqithi’s sentiments were shared by Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze.

“VAR will make our league better; it is something that will help referees, and I am with my colleague [that it is important to have VAR]. I can’t wait to have VAR in the league,” said Kaze.

Last year, sport minister Gayton McKenzie went on a VAR fact-finding mission in Spain as part of efforts to implement the technology before the end of the season.

