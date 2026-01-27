Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns to take legal action against ill-disciplined supporters

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Mamelodi Sundowns are to take legal and disciplinary action against ill-disciplined supporters who threatened members of the technical staff after the Champions League group stages clash against Al Hilal on Saturday. (Lefty Shivambu)

Mamelodi Sundowns are to take legal and disciplinary action against ill-disciplined supporters who threatened members of the technical staff after the Champions League group-stage clash against Al Hilal on Saturday.

On Tuesday Sundowns said they have always encouraged supporter participation and engagement, which must be done with respect and courtesy.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and sporting director Flemming Berg were whisked away from Loftus through the back door to avoid angry fans after the 2-2 draw with Al Hilal of Sudan.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters or fans at any of its matches,” the club said.

“Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns supporters.

“The players and technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions.

“This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.”

TimesLIVE

