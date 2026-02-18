Chilli Boys reset, rise and dream of top eight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United have hit a purple patch in the second half of the Betway Premiership, and goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi attributes the team’s recent success to a mini-preseason camp held during the Afcon break.

He feels the squad’s relentless effort during that period is finally bearing fruit as they continue their determined battle to steer clear of relegation.

The Gqeberha side defeated Richards Bay 3-0 at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday, marking their third consecutive league win but only their fourth of the season. The Chilli Boys are 12th on the log with 18 points from as many matches.

Msibi believes hitting the reset button made all the difference. “We had a very short period of time to go and rest because we were preparing for the second round of the season, given our circumstances before the closure,” he said.

“We made excellent use of that time to get the team ready, and I believe that our current performance is a true reflection of our progress and the sacrifices we made over the December break.”

Msibi, a former Durban City and Uthongathi player, made his Chilli Boys debut against Orlando Pirates after joining the club at the beginning of the season. The 25-year-old took over for Chippa’s number one and most influential shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, who has since left the club.

We need to move out of the [relegation zone] ... and surprisingly there is even a possibility of a top-eight finish. So if we stick to the plan, we will make it — Vusi Vilakazi, Chippa United head coach

Although some believe Msibi has big shoes to fill, Chippa head coach Vusi Vilakazi says the goalkeeper has already drawn enquiries from the Bafana Bafana setup and is a possibility for selection to the World Cup squad.

Msibi says he is at Chippa to help the team escape the relegation zone, not to fill other people’s shoes. Speaking about their two recent home victories over Durban City and Richards Bay, he said: “To win matches at home was our goal since the beginning of the season, but this did not work out in the first half of the season, but that is football.”

“Nevertheless, I am pleased that we have been winning games at home lately, as our initial intent is now meeting the required level,” Msibi said.

The Chilli Boys are six points away from the top eight spot currently occupied by TS Galaxy, on 24 points from 18 games.

Vilakazi said if the team continues with their good run in the league, there is a big possibility that they could finish in the top eight.

“We need to move out of the situation that we are in right now and surprisingly there is even a possibility of a top-eight finish. So if we stick to the plan, we will make it,” the coach said.

Chippa’s next league fixture is an away match against Golden Arrows on February 28.

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald