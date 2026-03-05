Arsenal make their own rules, says Brighton manager Huerzeler

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Huerzeler launched a scathing attack on Premier League leaders Arsenal after his side’s 1-0 home defeat on Wednesday, accusing Mikel Arteta’s side of “making their own rules”.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored the only goal in the ninth minute, and it proved enough for a crucial win for the Londoners, who moved seven points clear in the title race thanks to Manchester City’s 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest.

Brighton dominated for long periods but were left frustrated as a wily Arsenal side dug deep to hang on.

Arteta’s side are in the driving seat to claim a first title since 2004, but Huerzeler said their style of play is not one he would want to emulate, accusing them of time wasting.

“I think there was only one team who tried to play football today and therefore I’m proud of how they did it,” said the German, who in the build-up to the game had criticised the length of time Arsenal take for set pieces.

“There are different kinds of winning, so if they win the Premier League, no-one will ask how they win the Premier League. I think you can feel they do everything now to win this game, and in the end it’s about the rules.

“If the Premier League, if the referee allows everything, then it’s difficult, then they make their own rules. At the moment I have the feeling Arsenal are doing their own rules, no matter how they are playing.

“I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way, I want to do well, I want my players to keep improving and keep playing football on the pitch. Teams will manage and waste time, but I think there has to be a limit and the limit has to be set by the Premier League, by the referees. At the moment they can do what they want.”

Huerzeler singled out Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for criticism, accusing the Spaniard of going down “three times”.

“We tried to keep the ball moving, we tried to keep creating chances, and in the end I think these kinds of opponents you can only punish by winning against them,” he said.

“Everyone here in the room, did you really enjoy this football game? I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan, but besides that, no chance.

“One game you play (the ball is in play 60 minutes), and then when you play against Arsenal only 50 minutes, it’s 10 minutes’ difference, so is this for what the supporters are paying for? Do you get my point?”

Arteta preferred to focus on a huge night for his side in the title race and was tight-lipped when asked his opinion on Huerzeler’s comments.

“What a surprise,” he said. “You go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always. I love my players, we love our players and I love the way we compete.”

Reuters