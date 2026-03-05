Rafani backs Highbury to sting Bees in Mbombela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury player Mzoxolo Rafani is confident the team can get one over The Bees.

Highbury FC’s Mzoxolo Rafani believes the team will return from Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), where they face The Bees in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at KaNyamazane Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), with maximum points.

Highbury finally ended their winless streak in their most recent game against Gomora, winning 2-0, after struggling to secure a victory in eight games.

With 23 points from 19 games, the Yellow Nation’s victory over Gomora has moved them up one spot in the log table to 11th place.

The long-serving Rafani believes the team’s recent success will pave the way to further success.

“The game against Gomora was challenging, but with proper preparation and coaching, we were able to win with technical and tactical skills,” he said.

“The players worked very hard to win the game, and I believe it showed in our performance on the day. We pushed as a team to achieve those results.

I am confident that we will return with three points — without underestimating our opponents. We know that it will be a difficult game. No game in this league is easy but I have complete faith in my team — Mzoxolo Rafani, Highbury FC

“The team’s confidence and spirit are high following the win. We’ve been trying and pushing for positive results for a long time, and it was frustrating not to get them.

“However, we never gave up and kept working hard, and after a long time we were able to get three points against Gomora. We are very confident going into the next game against the Bees.”

When the two teams last met in the first leg of the session, they drew 1-1.

As much as the Gqeberha side is determined to win three points on Sunday, Rafani knows they will have to dig deep to beat the Bees at home.

“We know that playing the Bees away will be difficult, but we believe in our team and our coaches. We prepared very well for the game and the team is ready to fight for three points against the Bees on Sunday.

