Sesona Jack’s double strike fuels Sekhukhune U23 surge

KuGompo City’s Sesona Jack has scored three goals in four games for Sekhukhune United U23 in the DStv Diski Challenge this season.

The 21-year-old striker scored a brace for his team on Saturday when they demolished Chippa United U23 4-0 at Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha.

“I was joking about scoring two goals before the match, not knowing I would. Realistically speaking, scoring is always the mission,” Jack said. “Scoring two goals meant a lot to me because I had people who came all the way from East London to Gqeberha to support me.”

Jack scored his first goal in the 11th minute with a clinical finish. The second goal followed in the 79th minute from a cross.

“Our coach has always said a win is important, but the main goal is to see us improve as players and get ourselves to a higher level. The main difference between Chippa and us on Saturday was the intensity from the first to the last minute. We planned to tire them, and it worked.”

Jack said the team went into the game with a sense of confidence as they were unbeaten in three games.

All those rejections are what make me push even harder — Sesona Jack

“Obviously we want that away win. We faced struggles in the past weeks, but we managed to get to our best. After every game we watch our mistakes so we can make adjustments from them and doing that paid off.

“Being so close to home also made it more special. The team wanted the win, but I wanted to win it more.”

Jack started playing club football after he was scouted by the late Nigel Dixon at the age of nine. Dixon gave Jack a taste of senior football at the age of 15 when he was promoted to the Bushbucks senior team. After writing matric he left and joined Doctors Unlimited A-Stars FC in the Safa Buffalo City Hollywoodbets Regional League.

“I went for trials at SuperSport United, TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune. I had to come back home after all three trials. Sekhukhune then called me for a second chance, and they added me to one of their feeder teams, African All-Stars FC. I was given a professional contract by Sekhukhune. I scored nine goals in 13 games for their feeder team.”

“All those rejections are what make me push even harder.”

Playing in the Diski Challenge is one foot in the door towards my dream of being a professional. I want to make my senior debut in the Betway Premiership next season — Sesona Jack

The former Port Rex pupil said his father’s unwavering support has also given him fuel to keep pushing himself. He said having a strong mentality helped him adjust to competing with levels of quality in the league and within the team.

“There was a time earlier in this season when I did not get any game time. My mind wasn’t in the right headspace and I questioned my form. It’s hard to find a solution when you don’t know the problem. I had to be strong.”

The attacker expressed his gratitude to Dixon and his son Chad for his development: “They were the first people who gave me a chance in a senior team. He [Nigel] saw my potential and promoted me.”

With eight games remaining and Sekhukhune in 11th place, Jack has already set his goal for next season.

“For me, playing in the Diski Challenge is one foot in the door towards my dream of being a professional. I want to make my senior debut in the Betway Premiership next season.”

