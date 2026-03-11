Nkota’s rising value tests Al-Ettifaq’s resolve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Al-Ettifaq's Mohau Nkota during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab at SHG Arena on November 8 2025 in Riyadh. File photo

Mohau Nkota’s agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management says the South African attacker is attracting growing interest from clubs around the world after a rise in his market valuation.

They have also confirmed that the player remains safe amid tensions in parts of the Middle East.

Nkota, a former Orlando Pirates attacker who now plays for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, joined the Saudi outfit at the start of the season in a deal believed to be worth about £1.5m (R36m), with performance-related add-ons potentially pushing the value closer to £2.1m (R50m).

Recent reports have suggested that Al-Ettifaq could now value the 23-year-old at about €3m (R60m).

However, the winger has featured sparingly in recent weeks. In the club’s past eight matches, Nkota has only played limited minutes and missed out on four of those fixtures, leading to speculation about his role under head coach Saad Al-Shehri.

If the club were to consider offers, Nkota’s current valuation could make a move within the Saudi Pro League unlikely at this stage.

"I prayed for this," - Bafana midfielder Mohau Nkota on his breakthrough.



WATCH full episode ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/A5jEVbvtEY pic.twitter.com/hSqGKpbc9u — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 9, 2025

While the winger has made a steady start to his career in Saudi Arabia, the reported €3m price tag may limit potential suitors in the league and could instead attract interest from clubs in other markets.

A return to South Africa could also prove difficult given the financial requirements attached to any potential deal, particularly with the local transfer window currently closed.

While speculation continues to circulate regarding his future, Mathang-Tshabuse acknowledged Nkota’s qualities naturally attract attention from clubs in different markets.

“He is a valuable player, so there will always be interest from across the globe with regard to him,” she exclusively told SportsBoom.co.za. “There is always interest in him because we are part of a bigger platform and we also receive interest directly from the clubs that want to pitch for his services.”

She added that part of their long-term planning is ensuring continued growth for their players, which could eventually open opportunities beyond the Saudi Pro League.

“The nature of football will always be about progression, whether it’s one or two seasons set up. It’s something we plan with our clients, but for now we are just monitoring the situation.”

Mathang-Tshabuse also confirmed that Nkota remains focused on his professional commitments despite the situation in the Middle East.

“Everything is fine where he is. He continues as a professional athlete in a professional team with the players and the coach about the situation that is going on. His safety is our concern. We are in close tabs with him, and he tells us he is safe.”

Nkota’s agent declined to reveal the exact clubs showing interest, citing ongoing negotiations and confidentiality.

