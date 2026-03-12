Chippa to bounce back against struggling Magesi, says Vilakazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United’s defeat to Marumo Gallants has jolted head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi and his squad out of their comfort zone, interrupting what had been a thrilling run in the Betway Premiership.

Vilakazi believes his players have the potential to rebound with maximum points in their next match against relegation-threatened Magesi at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Chippa’s four-match unbeaten streak was ended by a 2-1 loss to Gallants in their previous league fixture at Buffalo City Stadium.

Now, as they travel to face Magesi, the Gqeberha club is determined to reignite their winning form in the league.

The Chilli Boys are currently sitting in 13th place on the PSL log, with 19 points from 20 games.

“We just have to stick to our game plan to win against Magesi,” Vilakazi said. “We played well even in the game we lost, but individual mistakes led to goals being conceded.

Maybe we were getting comfortable and thinking we had arrived but it was a wake-up call for us — and we are still capable of going to Magesi and fighting for three points — Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Chippa United coach

“We dominated with seven shots on target and felt like we were only playing against the goalkeeper in the first half. So we are not going to change the way we play. We just need to start thinking differently.

“We are in a situation where we need to redeem ourselves and bounce back from our previous loss by getting a win. It’s unfortunate that we lost the game at home but we are going away to Magesi and we will dig deep to make sure that we are victorious on the day.”

Megesi has not won a league game in nine matches and will aim to break their losing streak when they host Chippa. Their main goal is to move out of the danger zone. The Limpopo side’s last PSL win came against TS Galaxy in October of last year.

The coach said he has no injury or suspension concerns and that his entire squad is available for Saturday’s game, but he will resist a major shake-up.

“I don’t think we’ll see many changes to our team set-up for continuation’s sake, given the chemistry and understanding that exists among the players.

“There may be one or two changes to our starting line up. We just need to bounce back in this game.”

