Guardiola defiant despite City’s Champions League mauling

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on March 11 2026

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola struck a defiant tone after watching his side suffer a crushing 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, insisting his team will bounce back despite the mountain they now face.

“Now everything is more difficult in our mindset, but we’ll be there. We’ll try with our people at the end. We agree we can do better to be most active in the final third, and we’ll try,” the Spaniard told reporters.

Guardiola, who has faced Real Madrid 29 times in his career, winning 14 matches, could at least take some comfort from avoiding an even heavier defeat when Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty with little more than 30 minutes remaining.

“I didn’t feel powerless,” Guardiola added, showing characteristic resolve despite his team’s struggles.

On the other side, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa was celebrating a performance that provided welcome relief in what has been a rollercoaster season. The two-time Champions League winner as a player has enjoyed a promising run since taking over from Xabi Alonso in January, but has also endured spectacular falls against minnows Osasuna and Getafe.

I don’t know if in the end he’s going to end up hating me because of how annoyingly I’ve been nagging him about trying to convey how important he is to the team — Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach

Uruguay’s Federico Valverde proved the hero of the night, scoring as many goals in the first half as he had managed in his previous 75 Champions League appearances combined.

“I don’t know if in the end he’s going to end up hating me because of how annoyingly I’ve been nagging him about trying to convey how important he is to the team,” Arbeloa said.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto apologised for pushing a ball boy during Wednesday’s 5-2 Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain, an incident that added to a chaotic end to the visitors’ late collapse. The 26-year-old shoved the ball boy in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes, sending him into a chair and triggering a confrontation between players.

“I want to apologise to the ball boy,” Neto told TNT Sports. “I have already spoken to him. We were losing, and in the emotion of the game I wanted to get the ball fast, and I gave him a little push.

“I’m not like this. It was in the heat of the moment, and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it — I feel I have to apologise to him ... He could see what had happened and was happy with the situation.”

Head coach Liam Rosenior also apologised for the incident. “If there was anything from our side that was wrong or out of order, I apologise on behalf of the club,” he said.

Luis Enrique’s side twice went ahead through Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele but were pegged back each time by Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez before Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with a double, netted three late goals to put the hosts in control of the tie.

The visitors’ disappointment was evident at full time, with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen attempting to head straight down the tunnel before Robert Sanchez urged him back to applaud the travelling supporters.

Chelsea will play Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League before hosting PSG on Tuesday in the second leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League.

