Embassy confirms Rulani Mokwena’s arrest

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SA embassy in Algeria has confirmed that it has been made aware of coach Rulani Mokwena’s arrest, who is alleged to have violated the country’s currency regulations.

Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency.

“The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the embassy told Sowetan on Monday.

“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him.”

The 39-year-old recently left MC Alger to link up with his former player and compatriot Thembinkosi Lorch at Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC after parting ways with Algerian champions [MC Alger] just eight months after joining them.