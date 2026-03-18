Mashele credits Highbury’s goal rush for renewed confidence

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Highbury skipper Tumisang Mashele works at training ahead of their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture against the Black Leopards.

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Highbury FC are back scoring goals again, and skipper Tumisang Mashele believes this has lifted spirits substantially among his teammates as they prepare to face the Black Leopards.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship game takes place at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3.30pm), where Highbury FC will be hungry for more against the struggling Leopards.

Mashele, 30, said the players’ confidence levels were soaring after their 3-1 win over league contenders Cape Town City.

Mervin Boji, Simphiwe Ndlovu and Tsepo Cetywayo scored for Highbury, ending the Citizens’ 11-game league unbeaten streak.

They have found the net six times in the last three fixtures.

“We’re ready for Friday’s game,” Mashele said.

“We are more motivated by our recent 3-1 win against Cape Town City and the performance we put in last week’s win.

“I think now we are confident because we are scoring, and before we were not getting goals. In three games, we scored six goals.

“So, we will take it from there.

“If we score, we’ll know that we will better our chances of winning.

“If we score two goals on Friday, we will usually win the game.”

The former JDR Stars and TS Sporting right-back said playing against a relegation-threatened side would not be easy.

The Leopards are 16th on the log with 16 points from 20 games.

Lidoda Duvha will enter the game full of confidence following their 1-0 victory over Leicesterford City.

In their battle for league survival, Thohoyandou have gone undefeated in two straight matches.

They will look to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face the Yellow Nation.

“It’s a dangerous game because we do not know what to expect,” Mashele said.

“The players will fight for survival, so I think it’s going to be a tough game because they also want to win.

“They come from a win, and they’ll have the confidence now that they can win their games and get out of that relegation zone.”

The previous time the two sides met in the season’s first half, Highbury won 1-0.

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