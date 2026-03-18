Mfecane’s performance proves move to Chippa was the right call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United's Khaya Mfecane during the Premiership match against Siwelele at Dr Molemela Stadium on November 29 2025.

Eastern Cape’s Khaya Mfecane believes earning the man of the match award in his Chippa United debut against Mamelodi Sundowns proved he made the right call by joining the club.

At 24, the Dikeni-born midfielder returned to his roots after nearly 13 years in Cape Town.

He moved to the Western Cape in 2012 to join Cape Town Spurs Academy.

Mfecane spent more than a decade progressing from the youth ranks to the senior team. He was promoted to the first team during the 2019/2020 season by coach Ernst Middendorp.

He joined Chippa United on a free transfer in August 2025 after his contract with Spurs expired.

In his debut and Chippa League season opener against Mamelodi Sundowns, he scored a crucial goal that earned the team their first point and earned him the man of the match award.

“Being named man of the match in my first game was a positive sign you made the right decision,” Khaya reflected.

“It was very emotional. I was extremely happy because it had been difficult for me leading up to this.

“When I first came here, I was in a really bad place, but those three months were a real eye-opener for me.

“Chippa wanted me two years before my contract with Cape Town Spurs expired, regardless of what happened or the broken promises.

“After a difficult departure from Spurs, I arrived here with a sense of uncertainty about myself, but I think the man of the match award gave me the confidence to face the season.

“It was easy for me to make the decision to join Chippa because it is a home team, and I wanted to take the team beyond the map.

“Also to win trophies with the team and be recognised at home, because my football career has only taken me so far in Cape Town.

“I aim to contribute significantly to the Eastern Cape team and Chippa United.”

Mfecane has played 14 league games for the Chilli Boys and scored two goals this season.

“This is truly a professional team.

“The first six months were difficult for me, but only because I was used to a different environment in Cape Town.

“However, now that I’m used to it, I believe you need something like this to reach the next level in your career.

“I’m very grateful, and I thank the chairman for the opportunity and the coach for his assistance.”

Having played for the U23s, he hopes to make the Bafana Bafana squad soon.

“Coming here was a goal, and playing for Bafana is another one. I wanted to make as many appearances as possible, score as many goals as possible, and eventually join Bafana.

“That is still the plan. It is simply a matter of time, patience and effort.

“I think by the end of the season, my name should be floating around there.”

Chippa’s next league fixture is an away game against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday (3.30pm).

They drew 2-2 with bottom-placed Magesi FC over the weekend.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald