Patrice Motsepe unhappy with Caf appeal board ruling on Afcon final, say sources

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Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is unhappy with the shock ruling handed down by the body’s appeals board overturning the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, sources close to him say.

Caf has been under fire after Senegal were stripped of the title earned in a 1-0 victory against Morocco, in the Moroccan capital, Rabat on January 18, in a ruling announced on Tuesday night. The appeals board awarded a 3-0 win to the hosts.

The board ruled Senegal transgressed the rules in a final marred by controversy, where Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time of regular play, after which Senegal’s players left the pitch for 15 minutes in protest. Senegal returned, Morocco missed the spot kick and the Lions of Teranga won via Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

The government of Senegal has rejected the decision, calling the move “unjust” and “grossly illegal”.

Motsepe broke his silence in a video statement released by Caf on Wednesday night, where he welcomed Senegal’s intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

As this wildfire continues to rage, well-placed sources at Caf, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE that Motsepe was not happy with the decision by the independent appeals board.

The outcome has sparked global criticism, with accusations directed at Caf and Morocco for ignoring one of the basic laws of the game, which prescribes that the decision of the referee is final.

Sources added that Motsepe had no say during the appeals process.

Motsepe’s video statement on the matter suggested he wanted to distance himself from the board’s finding.

The Caf president stressed the independence of the disciplinary and appeals boards and also said he welcomed Senegal’s intention to appeal further at the CAS.

🔴 A recap of how Morocco failed to be crowned African CHAMPIONS on the field of play!! A field that the referee allowed for play to continue!! 🔴@CAF_Media pic.twitter.com/sDcxnRO0F2 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 17, 2026

“We, in choosing the members of our judicial bodies, followed a different path than what had been the case before,” Motsepe said.

“We invited each of the 54 member associations and each of the six zones in Caf to give us names of respected judges and lawyers because it is important that the decisions of the Caf disciplinary board and appeals board are viewed with respect and integrity.

“The composition of those bodies reflects some of the most respected lawyers and judges on the continent.

“I’m told Senegal is going to appeal, which is very important. Every one of the 54 countries has a right to appeal not only at Caf but also at the level at CAS, and we will respect the decision that is taken at the highest level.”

The controversy over the appeals board decision could become a PR nightmare for Motsepe and tarnish his legacy as Caf president, which he would have hoped to reflect the previously long-ailing continental ruling body’s financial and organisational turnaround since he took office in 2021.

The 2025 Afcon was held in Morocco in December and January.

Attempts to reach the Caf media office for comment were not successful.

TimesLIVE