Arteta keeps cards close to chest as injury-hit Arsenal eye FA Cup semis

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William Saliba is one of the Arsenal players who are struggling with injury.

Arsenal will be without injured England attacker Noni Madueke when they face Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, but Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber may return from injury, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Madueke was among the 11 Arsenal players who withdrew from international duty last month over injuries and fitness management as the club eye their first Premier League title since 2004.

“When you have to communicate the state of every player, we are always honest, and a medical decision had to be made. That was clear what the conclusion was,” said Arteta.

“It makes us so proud that we had that many players in the national team. Players are desperate to play for their nation. I know how important it is to them.

“We are fully supportive of that, and when we can do it, we do it.”

Madueke picked up a knee injury during England’s friendly with Uruguay, missing the game against Japan.

We’re in a position now where we need to make the strongest line-up we possibly can to win every competition. — Mikel Arteta

But Arteta said his condition was not as bad as a knee injury that kept him out for six weeks.

Martin Zubimendi, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Timber, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice were unavailable for their countries.

Arteta did not disclose how many of them will be available for Saturday’s game, as Arsenal look to shake off last month’s League Cup final loss to Manchester City with a return to Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals.

“We’re in a position now where we need to make the strongest line-up we possibly can to win every competition,” he said.

“We are two or three games away from the FA Cup, and we know how important that competition is for us.”

Reuters