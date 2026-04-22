‘Patience is key’: Chilli Boys’ Sam believes his best days are still ahead

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Chippa United’s energetic and experienced defender Bongani Sam believes his best days in the Betway Premiership are yet to come. And after nearly a decade away from home, Sam’s mission is to help the Chilli Boys secure their place in the league.

At the age of 10, Sam moved from Maqoma Street in KwaZakhele to Motherwell, where he began playing football for teams such as Juventus, Strikers, Liverpool and Lion City, before joining Highbury.

The 28-year-old’s football career gained momentum in 2017 when he was selected for the Nedbank Ke Yona Team. He was one of three Eastern Cape players on the Ke Yona squad that faced SuperSport United, the Nedbank winners at the time.

Sam spent a month with Bloemfontein Celtic as part of the Nedbank Ke Yona winning package but returned to Siwelele following a successful season at Highlands Park.

“When I started playing football, it was purely for the love of the game. I never thought I would make a career of it, but I had always dreamt of being watched on TV one day.

“It was at Bloemfontein Celtic when I started to really enjoy playing football. That time I was young and I had that hunger to play.

It was an easy decision for me to join Chippa. As a player, it’s always nice to be close to home. When we play away from home, we face many challenges that we don’t talk about as footballers, but now that I’m here, a lot of weight has been lifted off my shoulders — Bongani Sam

“My biggest moment in my football career was during my days at Celtic in my first season playing in the PSL, going to the awards as the youngest player of the season.”

From 2019 to 2024, Sam had a contract with Orlando Pirates and spent a considerable amount of time on loan at Moroka Swallows and Maritzburg United, now Durban City.

He moved to Kaizer Chiefs in July 2024 but had a challenging time there after suffering a serious injury while on a pre-season tour in Türkiye. Early in 2025 the defender mutually left the team without ever making an official appearance.

“I was with all three Soweto teams. I also played for Swallows, which is something I will cherish for the rest of my life and one day share with my kids. This does not happen to every player. I believe I am one of the few players to have been with all three Soweto clubs.

“What I’ve learnt from that experience is patience and hard work, because things don’t always go as planned, especially in football. So I believe patience is the most important quality to have in football.”

After training with Chippa United to regain his fitness, Sam signed a short-term contract with the team on January 29. Shortly after signing, he made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Durban City.

“It was an easy decision for me to join Chippa. As a player, it’s always nice to be close to home. When we play away from home, we face many challenges that we don’t talk about as footballers, but now that I’m here, a lot of weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

“My main focus now is to try and save the status of Chippa United. That is my main goal this season and also to check if we can push for a top-eight finish this season.”

When asked how it feels to return home after being away for some time, Sam replied: “I don’t see myself as returning home. I am here to work and that is it. Yes, I enjoy being back in Gqeberha because I grew up here, but I am here to work.”

The Chilli Boys play AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

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