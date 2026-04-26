Pirates and Chiefs hammer at each other, but settle for a draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The two teams slugged it out for the maximum points at packed FNB Stadium on Sunday, but could not be separated in a 1-1 Betway Premiership Soweto derby draw.

After Orlando Pirates dictated play and opportunities in an opening half where Oswin Appollis’s strike was erroneously ruled offside, Pule Mmodi capitalised in a period of resurgence for Kaizer Chiefs in the 63rd minute. Kamogelo Sebelebele’s 75th-minute equaliser brought Pirates the goal they had deserved, as both sides shared the spoils of play and ran hard at each others’ defences in the closing stages.

League leaders Pirates had a goal incorrectly disallowed and enjoyed the better chances. They would have felt harder done by a result in a high-stakes derby that comes as a blow in Bucs’ thrilling neck-and-neck title race to unseat eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

☠️ 𝕊𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕥𝕠 𝔻𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕪 ✌️



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Pule Mmodi gets an opener for AmaKhosi!



𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 0⃣➖1⃣ 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/WNkhnYHSU6 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 26, 2026

Chiefs would have felt a point was not as much of a blow to their charge to seal a best finish of third place since ending runners-up under Ernst Middendorp in 2019-10.

A fast-paced, tactical derby with plenty of goal-mouth action would have satiated the thirst for excitement from a huge crowd that, worryingly, again appeared clearly over-crowded in the cavernous 94,000-seat World Cup final venue.

Safety concerns forced kickoff to be delayed by 45 minutes and there were reports of fake tickets again being detected.

Derbies can start slow and cautiously or at full throttle and teams going blow for blow — Sunday’s was decidedly in the latter category.

Both sides came out fired-up, probing around the opposition penalty areas, at first frantic defending preventing them landing a shot at goal.

☠️ 𝕊𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕥𝕠 𝔻𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕪 ✌️



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Kamogelo Sebelebele gets an equalizer for Amabhakabhaka!



𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/KcDE9klddK — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 26, 2026

Pirates were the first side to take the quick opening pace and escalate it a notch.

In the 19th minute Appollis had the ball in Chiefs’ net but the near-side assistant referee had his flag up for offside, TV replays showed incorrectly. Moments after that Relebohile Mofokeng charged into space on the left and squared, Brandon Petersen stopping desperately at Yanela Mbuthuma’s feet, the first of many crucial stops by Chiefs’ goalkeeper.

Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi pulling up injured — having to be replaced by Patrick Maswanganyi in the 35th — saw the sting taken out of the game, especially for Bucs, for a spell.

The Buccaneers found their stride again at the end of the half, as lively fullback Sebelebele was found free to smack a strike that was kept out by Petersen’s one-handed reflex stop. Pirates would have felt unfortunate not to go to the break with a lead.

Bucs came out on the front foot again back from the change rooms. Chiefs, though, had made some structural changes and Pirates were far better contained, as the coaches’ bench chess match unfolded.

☠️ 𝕊𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕥𝕠 𝔻𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕪 ✌️



It's all over at FNB Stadium as Amabhakabhaka and AmaKhosi share the spoils!



𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/2OyHKoP3jX — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 26, 2026

Amakhosi began to get their foot on the ball again, as Glody Lilepo scooped a shot over Sipho Chaine’s goal in the 58th.

Chiefs opened the scoring from Wandile Duba’s superb breakout on the right. After Siphesihle Ndlovu won the ball in Amakhosi’s half, the winger broke through two challenges to sprint into space, squaring in the box for Mmodi to have a relatively easy finish to sweep past Chaine.

Mofokeng slipped a low shot past Petersen’s left upright as Pirates sought to bounce back quickly.

Apart from being sucker-punched by Chiefs’ early second-half realignment, Pirates had looked the side most capable of scoring.

They finally breached Petersen’s net when Appollis played Deon Hotto in on the left to force a stop from the keeper, Sebelebele on hand to bury the rebound on the right.

Appollis’s close-range volley forced Petersen into action soon after the equaliser.

TimesLIVE