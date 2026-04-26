Pirates and Chiefs wheel out big guns in starting XIs for high-stakes derby

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Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans filter in for the Betway Premiership Soweto derby match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 26 April 2026. Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will wheel out their big guns in their starting XIs for Sunday’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Both sets of coaches named familiar, full-strength line-ups for the high-stakes derby.

Third-placed Chiefs, who have rebounded from a slump in form with five wins in a row followed by a draw, are pushing hard for their best league finish since ending runners-up under Ernst Middendorp in 2019-20.

After ending a 10-year trophy drought with last season’s Nedbank Cup, a third-place finish under caretaker co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze would be seen as a real sign of progress for the long-ailing Soweto giants.

☠️ 𝕊𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕥𝕠 𝔻𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕪 ✌️



🌞 The calm before the storm at the FNB Stadium!



𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 🆚 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬



🚨 LIVE

▶️ 15:00 (Build-Up from 13:30)

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/1NRA0b9US8 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 26, 2026

Amakhosi lost the last derby in February 3-0, but that came within their four-game losing slump that Ben Youssef on Thursday put down to his team having been disrupted by injuries at the time. He assured Chiefs are in far better form and will go toe to toe with Pirates on Sunday.

Premiership leaders Pirates (58 points from 25 games) have much riding on Sunday’s game. They are involved in a thrilling neck-and-neck title chase to unseat eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (57 points from 24 matches), who play Richards Bay away on Saturday.

With so few games left in the season, Bucs will not want to drop points in the derby.

Orlando Pirates starting XI: Sipho Chaine, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Deon Hotto, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalete Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohilke Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Yanele Mbuthuma

Subs: Buthelezi, Dansin, Chabatsane, Maswanganyi, Makgopa, Van Rooyen, Nemtajela, de Jong, Ndaba

Kaizer Chiefs starting XI: Brandon Petersen, Bradley Cross, Aden McCarthy, Given Msimango, Thabiso Monyane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Glody Lilepo, Pule Mmodi, Wandile Duba

Substitutes: Bvuma: Frosler, Miguel, Cele, Chislett, Shabalala, Da Silva, Vilakazi, Velebayi

TimesLIVE