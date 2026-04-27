Pirates coach: Chiefs played ‘karate’ not football

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef at a media briefing in Johannesburg ahead of the Soweto derby on Sunday. Picture: Thulani Mbele

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has criticised their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, blasting their tactics after the heated Soweto derby match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Ouaddou felt Chiefs were targeting his attacking players Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, trying to injure them.

Pirates lost Moremi in the first half and Ouaddou believes Chiefs tried to break their legs and were not prepared to play football.

Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi were at the receiving end of rash tackles from Amakhosi players, which irked the Bucs mentor, given he had to prematurely withdraw Moremi around the 35th minute and was replaced by Patrick Maswanganyi.

“I think we got the game we expected,” Ouaddou told the media during the post-match press conference.

“When I saw the line-up I knew directly we would face a lot of duels. I think in terms of duels, we lost that battle of fighting in the middle and there are games like that, unfortunately.

“I think sometimes there’s a red line to give nice football for the fans. I think SA fans deserve it when I see the quality of the organisation of one of the biggest derbies in the world.

“We must protect the players who are willing to play football because what I’ve seen today (Sunday), I don’t know if I can call it a football game or karate.

“I don’t want to disrespect other sports, but today was not a football game.”

His views were a direct swipe at Chiefs’ game plan, which disrupted Pirates’ rhythm as they had to settle for a draw.

“When I saw Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi were targeted not to take the ball within the rules but to break the legs of the players, this is something I cannot accept in football,” he said.

“Our first half was not good because of a team that came not to play football, but to destroy. This is what we have seen and it is very sad for football and fantastic derbies because people come to watch good games.”

Ouaddou took another swipe at Chiefs after the final whistle, saying a team of their magnitude cannot celebrate draws like they won the match.

“It seems like the draw was fantastic for such a big club. I think they should be disappointed like us because tonight I have a feeling we lost two points.

“They should also have this feeling, but I saw they were very happy with one point.”