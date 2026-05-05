Arsenal reach first Champions League final since 2006

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Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores past Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match at th Emirates in London on Tuesday night.

By Martyn Herman

Arsenal reached the Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a gritty 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Captain Bukayo Saka’s tap-in at Emirates Stadium just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey second-leg contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season’s competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season’s semifinals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 — a week after they hope to have sealed their first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal’s only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then unbridled joy in north London.

The home favourite lights North London up 🔴✨



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/WZUZt5JQWv — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2026

Saka’s return from injury could not have come at a better time for Arsenal. He scored in the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend and was alert to poke home a rebound in the 44th minute after Jan Oblak parried Leandro Trossard’s shot at his feet.

“It was a high-pressure game. It meant a lot to both sides. We managed it well,” Saka said. “Sometimes it bounces for you and sometimes it doesn’t but it fell for me and we’re in the final now.”

Arsenal’s season was faltering a few weeks ago but is now bubbling towards what could be a glorious crescendo.

A day after Manchester City’s stumble in a draw at Everton left Arsenal within touching distance of a first English title since 2004, they are now one step from European glory.

Whoever they face will be wary of a clinically efficient Arsenal side with history on their minds.

On the eve of the game Arsenal’s fans had organised a loud firework display outside Atletico’s east London hotel — prompting a complaint to UEFA by the Spanish club.

Arsenal are living dangerously at the back 👀



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RXBp7P8Inc — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2026

In truth, the second leg was hardly a sparkling occasion on the pitch, although the Arsenal players cared not one jot as they celebrated loud and long after the final whistle.

The style police will point to the contrast between this often tetchy semifinal and the nine-goal riot of attacking football served up by PSG and Bayern, who will go at it again in Munich on Wednesday.

What cannot be disputed is the way Arsenal nullified an Atletico attack containing Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann, the latter suffering heartbreak in what will be his last European game for the Madrid club.

Alvarez slotted a chance wide early on and Arsenal’s Declan Rice made a crucial interception soon after. But the hosts were rarely troubled and Saka’s goal was perfectly timed.

“When we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I could feel something special building,” the tireless Rice said.

Atletico came out with greater purpose in the second half and there was an anxious moment for the hosts when Giuliano Simeone looked set to level after bursting clear but Gabriel did enough to avert the danger with the visitors claiming a penalty.

Arsenal should have given themselves breathing space when Piero Hincapie fed a ball across the penalty area and Viktor Gyokeres blazed a shot over the bar with the goal gaping.

The scrappy nature of the tense latter stages suited Arsenal as rain-soaked Atletico coach Diego Simeone became increasingly animated and was booked, as was Arsenal’s Arteta.

Atletico’s night was summed up when Alexander Sorloth swung and missed the ball with a rare late chance.