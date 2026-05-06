Arteta hails ‘incredible night’ as Arsenal reach Champions League final

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Arsenal's Noni Madueke, manager Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze celebrate after reaching the Champions League final by beating Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 5 2026.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was overjoyed when his side reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history on Tuesday, saying there had been a huge positive shift in energy and belief after crucial results over the past week.

A tap-in from captain Bukayo Saka just before halftime and a ninth clean sheet in this season’s competition gave Arsenal a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory over Atletico Madrid.

They now face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season’s semifinals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskás Arena in Budapest on May 30, one week after they hope to have sealed a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arteta, who sprinted onto the pitch at the final whistle to hug his players and then ran to the home fans for a series of “oles”, said it had been an “incredible night”.

“I cannot be happier or prouder for everybody involved in this football club,” Arteta told reporters. “We have all been so aligned on the desire and ambition we had.”

The victory means Arsenal have also equalled their club record for most wins in a single season, according to Opta. They have won 41 games across all competitions, matching the 55-year-old record set in the 1970-71 campaign.

We have kept building. We have kept pushing each other. This competition and the Premier League, we have gone full throttle. Sunday is a massive one — Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder

Arteta said he had never experienced such a raucous build-up and atmosphere, inside and outside the stadium during his time at the Emirates, and that his side had the bit between their teeth again.

Arsenal’s season appeared to be faltering a few weeks ago, but having overcome Atletico and seen Premier League title rivals Manchester City stumble the night before, the North London side are within touching distance of a first English title since 2004 and potential European glory.

“It’s great. Everybody can feel a shift in energy and belief in everything,” Arteta said. “Let’s use it in the right way and understand the margins and the difficulty of what we are trying to achieve are huge, but we have the ability and conviction today, that is for sure.”

Arsenal’s midfield engine, Declan Rice, also said the side had regained their momentum.

“We have kind of turned a corner again. We went through a stage where we weren’t performing at our best. We were a bit sloppy in our play, but we have found a new way to play again,” Rice told Amazon Prime.

“When you have got confidence in football, it is everything. I know everyone is focused.”

Rice also underscored the longer-term progression Arsenal have made and the importance of their league game against his former side West Ham United at the weekend.

“We have kept building. We have kept pushing each other. This competition and the Premier League, we have gone full throttle,” Rice said.

“Sunday is a massive one.”

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The Herald