Chippa’s relegation battle intensifies after muddy loss to Sekhukhune

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Chippa United's Azola Matrose lines up shot to score during their Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at the Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday.

Fans headed for the exits of the Buffalo City Stadium before the final whistle, shaking their heads in frustration as Chippa United crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday.

The disbelief on the faces of spectators was palpable as they negotiated puddles of water as muddied as the home team’s performance.

Despite enjoying most of the possession in both halves, Chippa’s shots-on-target ratio was woeful. They managed just three out of 10, which will be a huge concern to head coach Vusi Vilakazi. By contrast, Sekhukhune’s accuracy was impressive, with about 10 shots on target out of 22 attempts.

The Chilli Boys’ offensive woes, though, won’t top his list of worries. The team’s biggest headache is the log situation and basement teams creeping up the standings. The defeat left Chippa in 13th position with 24 points.

They are one point ahead of Orbit College and only three better than Magesi and Marumo Gallants, who occupy the relegation zone spots. Of those teams, Chippa have the second-worst goal difference of -19; Orbit have -22.

Sekhukhune penetrated Chippa’s defence early in the opening minutes of the match, which was played on Wednesday after officials deemed the slippery surface unsafe on Tuesday evening.

Chippa reaped the rewards of their renewed discipline with the ball as Azola Matrose, arguably the Eastern Cape team’s best player on the field, scored from a difficult angle to make it 3-1

Ba bina Noko employed the aerial route tactic to bypass the Chippa backline, especially the left and right backs.

Tshepho Mashiloane opened the account for the visitors with a right-footed shot from close range, assisted by Lesiba Nku, who fired in a cross from a corner.

In the eighth minute, Olerato Mandi quickly doubled Sekhukhune’s lead with a header.

That two-goal cushion made Sekhukhune almost invincible on the muddy surface. They were happy to allow Chippa time on the ball and hit them on the counterattack after pouncing on the home team’s uncontrolled touches.

With Chippa struggling to get any purchase up front, Vilakazi introduced Bienvenu Eva Nga to replace Boy Madingwane. The decision got Chippa going forward, but Bright Ndlovu erased their fightback hopes with a goal-of-the season contender.

The centre back chest-trapped the ball and finished the move off with an incredible bicycle kick inside the Chippa box. That would be the last moment of the first half with Sekhukhune taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

The intermediate phase of the second stanza belonged to the Chilli Boys. Unlike in the first half, they didn’t lose the ball easily and allow Sekhukhune to transition from defence to attack.

Chippa reaped the rewards of their renewed discipline with the ball as Azola Matrose, arguably the Eastern Cape team’s best player on the field, scored from a difficult angle to make it 3-1.

The momentum shifted Chippa’s way after the goal, but every time they approached Sekhukhune’s final third, they struggled to convert their chances.

Chippa’s next game is against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Saturday.

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