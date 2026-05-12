Premier League faces scrutiny over six-yard box battles

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Arsenal's David Raya remonstrates with referee Chris Kavanagh after West Ham United's Callum Wilson scored in the Premier League game at London Stadium, on May 10 2026.

For all the spectacular goals, remarkable saves and dazzling individual skill on show across the 2025-26 Premier League season, the abiding memory for many fans may be something far less edifying: penalty-area wrestling.

Fans of the NFL have long been able to get their fix of American football in Britain, with games regularly staged at venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley since 2007.

These days they might be just as well served at a Premier League match, where attackers and defenders grappling, pulling and holding at set plays have become the norm.

Things came to a head on Sunday in a tumultuous finish to the crucial London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal.

League leaders Arsenal led 1-0 only for Callum Wilson to equalise in the 95th minute with a shot through a crowded box.

The goal — which would have had huge ramifications at both ends of the standings — was eventually ruled out after VAR invited referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on a monitor.

The rights and wrongs of West Ham’s Pablo’s contact on Arsenal keeper David Raya before the goal sparked feverish debate, although the consensus appeared to be that the decision to erase the goal was ultimately correct

More than four minutes after the ball crossed the line, Kavanagh announced the words that may decide the title race: “After review, West Ham No 19 committed a foul on the goalkeeper,” sending visiting fans into delirium and West Ham’s into rage and despair.

The rights and wrongs of West Ham’s Pablo’s contact on Arsenal keeper David Raya before the goal sparked feverish debate, although the consensus appeared to be that the decision to erase the goal was ultimately correct.

What the replays also showed, however, was that any number of offences by players from both sides could have been highlighted. It is a scenario repeated across the Premier League week in week out, where the rules of engagement at set pieces now appear blurred.

Should Arsenal win their first title in 22 years, the irony of Sunday’s escape will not be lost on their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side have become masters of close-quarter combat at set pieces, scoring more goals than any other side from such well-rehearsed situations.

“Arsenal have been blocking the opponent’s goalkeeper all season long. They would never be on top of the league if we disallowed these goals,” former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said.

Various solutions have been proposed for a problem threatening to tarnish the Premier League’s glossy image

For West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side’s survival hopes were dealt a huge blow by the decision, the incident summed up the confusion.

“I think everybody involved in football has lost a little perception of what is or is not a foul — that’s why we are upset,” the Portuguese said. “In similar situations, there are different decisions. Sometimes it looks like a wrestling battle, so the concept of a foul is being driven away from what we used to see.”

Various solutions have been proposed for a problem threatening to tarnish the Premier League’s glossy image.

Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann suggested one radical fix on Monday, proposing that attacking players should not be allowed into the six-yard area at corners until the ball is in play.

“Lots of teams grapple at corners, sometimes before the ball has come into play, and then obviously the referee can’t give a penalty or an indirect free kick if the ball is not in play,” he told the BBC. “This would create that natural separation and eradicate these situations.”

Until something changes, VAR and referees will remain in the unenviable position of trying to police what has become football’s greyest area — the six-yard box.

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