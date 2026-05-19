Sundowns’ plane to Rabat fails to leave as Moroccans deny landing permit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brayan Leon in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ preparations for their Caf Champions League final second leg against AS FAR have been severely disrupted with the team grounded in South Africa.

The Brazilians could not fly out of the country on Tuesday morning as scheduled because they were not given a landing permit from the aviation authorities in Morocco.

This means Sundowns have lost a full day of training and this can have a serious impact on their preparations for the hugely anticipated clash in Rabat on Sunday.

The development smacks of gamesmanship from the Moroccans.

Downs also have one less day to adjust to conditions in Rabat.

Sundowns are taking a slender lead to the second leg after a lone goal by defender Aubrey Modiba secured a 1-0 win in Pretoria on Sunday in their match that was marred by crowd violence and malfunctioning VAR.

After several hours at OR Tambo International Airport in the morning on Tuesday, Sundowns players had to return home and officials are working around the clock to ensure their chartered flight leaves on Wednesday morning.