New Chilli Boys coach has work cut out in last game of season against Chiefs

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Newly appointed Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter faces the mighty Amakhosi in his first game with his new team.

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The stakes are high for newly appointed Chippa United coach Brandon Truter in his team’s final Betway Premiership match of the season against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Truter, who previously led Upington City, and replaced Chippa’s interim coach, Nkosohlanga Dikeni, earlier this week, wants to use the game as an opportunity to assess the squad for next season — and crucially avoid relegation.

In one scenario, to ensure an escape from the dreaded relegation playoffs, the Chilli Boys must at least draw with Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3pm). Chippa are 13th on the log with 25 points from 29 games, and only one point away from a relegation playoff spot.

In a second scenario, Chippa fans will be praying Marumo Gallants and Orbit College, 14th and 15th on the log, both lose their respective league matches against Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates on Saturday. A defeat for either team will see Chippa safe, whether they lose or draw against Amakhosi.

“I’ve been following the team for quite some time,” Truter said. “I am not just here for one game; we are also preparing for the upcoming season. Of course we have a game to play, a game to honour and win, and it is a big game against Kaizer Chiefs, who have had a successful season.

What I’ve seen so far is that this is easily a top-eight team, and they should be finish there rather than playing their final game trying to avoid the playoffs — Brandon Truter, Chippa United coach

“In terms of Chippa, I believe the club could have performed better this season from what I’ve seen during my three training sessions with the team. What I’ve seen so far is that this is easily a top-eight team, and they should be finish there rather than playing their final game trying to avoid the playoffs.

“I believe they have a very good squad of players and the staff is superb. It doesn’t matter what Chippa’s history is or what has happened in the past, we must look to the future.

“The club is growing, and everyone needs to grow and learn from their mistakes. I’m hoping and praying I’ll be the coach who stays here longer, and Chippa United loses the mentality of rotating coaches. I understand that I am the fifth [full-time] coach this season, but I am also confident in my abilities.”

The coach said even though it was the end of the season, with only one game remaining, it was the perfect time to join the team.

“You can now evaluate everyone in a competitive environment. Training games during pre-season and breaks may not accurately reflect a match’s intensity and competitiveness.

“There is no club bigger than Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa or even Africa. But for us it is a platform. It allows me to see how the players perform in a highly competitive, intense, high-stakes game.”

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