2026 WORLD CUP GROUP H | Spain among World Cup favourites, Cape Verde making history

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Spain's young star duo of Nico Williams (right) and Lamine Yamal celebrate their third goal in the Euro 2024 Last 16 win against Georgia at Cologne Stadium on June 30 2024.

Judging by their recent performance, Spain are certainly among the favourites to go all the way and clinch World Cup the title.

Uruguay are expected to finish second in Group H, while Cape Verde will be making a historic World Cup debut.

SPAIN

La Roja head into the tournament as one of the favorites. As the reigning 2024 Euro champions and having tasted glory for the first time in South Africa in 2010, expectations are lofty for a second title.

Their current combination has perfect blend of youth and experience, with talent in almost every position, drawing heavilty from the revitalised Barcelona that cantered to the 2025-26 LaLiga title. All eyes will be on Barça’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, who took the world by storm last year with his dominant play at the Euros.

Coach Luis de la Fuente is, 64, built his Euro 2024 success on having won at all Spanish levels, including titles the UEFA European Under-19 and Under-21 Championships, an Olympic silver medal and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Atar also include household names such as Barcelona central midfielder Pedri and Manchester City holding midfielder Rodri.

Fifa ranking: 2

Best World Cup finishes: Champions (2010)

World Cup appearances: 17

CAPE VERDE

Cape Verde will make their World Cup debut in 226 and will face a demanding group stage programme. They open their tournament against Spain on June 15.

Representing an island nation of just over 500,000 people, the Blue Sharks’ qualifying campaign included a famous win over Cameroon.

Attacking threats include Ryan Mendes (Igdir FK) and Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol). They will arrive in North America as one of the Africa’s most exciting underdog stories under coach Pedro Leitão Brito.

Fifa ranking: 69

Best World Cup finishes: Never qualified

World Cup appearances: 0

SAUDI ARABIA

The Green Falcons are in a challenging and might be hard-pressed to earn positive results against especially Spain and Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia are not considered a dark horse despite famously beating Argentina in the 2022 edition. They will probably battle it for Cape Cerde to try to be among the eight best third-placed finishers that progress to the last 32.

As a Gulf powerhouse, what is in the Saudis’ favour is they have plenty of World Cup experience and pedigree, with seven previous qualifications, all since 1994. They performed best at that first tournament in the US, playing some exciting football finishing level on six points in Group F with Belgium and Netherlands to reach the last 16, where they bowed out 3-1 against Sweden. They exited in the group stage in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 and 2022

There might be instability for Saudi Arabia at this World Cup as they will be led by a new coach in Georgios Donis. The 56-year-old Greek – who has won league and cup titles in his home country, Cyprus, Israel and Saudi Arabia - took charge this month after the departure of Frenchman Hervé Renard two months ago, who was fired despite the World Cup qualification after a strong of inconsistent results. Star players include winger Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal SFC), defender Saud Abdulhamid (Lens), goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Ula), and emerging midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr (Al-Qadsiah).

Fifa ranking: 61

Best World Cup finishes: Last 16 (1994)

World Cup appearances: 7

URUGUAY

Uruguay head to this World Cup as a dangerous contenders under hugely experienced former Chile and Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa, eager to improve on the previous tournament disappointments.

They secured a direct berth finishing fourth in the tough CONMEBOL (South America) qualifying group on 28 points, behind first-placed Argentina (38 points), Ecuador (29) and Colombia (28). Uruguay showed strength in the 2024 Copa America, where they bowed out 1-0 in the semifinals against Colombia.

Among eight countries to have won the World Cup, their two titles came in the early stages, hosting the inaugural event in 1930 and in Brazil in 1950. After that Uruguay become something of an ‘old lady’ of South American football, though they were always competitive, the exciting Enzo Francescoli-led combination reaching the last 16 in 1986 and 1990 and Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez-led side taking fourth place in South Africa in 2010. They reached the last 16 and quarterfinals in the last two World Cups.

“La Celeste” (The Sky Blue) are expected to finish behind Spain in the group. They will look to star players headlined by midfielder Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), defender Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) and striker Darwin Núñez (Al-Hilal) to take them as far into the knockouts as possible.

Fifa ranking: 17

Best World Cup finishes: Champions (1930, 1950).

Champions (1930, 1950). World Cup appearances: 15

• TimesLIVE, Sowetan, The Herald, Daily Dispatch and Business Day online are profiling two 2026 WORLD CUP GROUPS every Tuesday until the tournament’s June 11 kick-off. Also catch the STAR PLAYER profile every Friday.