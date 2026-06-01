Safa says Bafana plane leaving on Monday, apologises to the nation

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams stepping off the team bus for a send-off event at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The South African Football Association (Safa) says the majority of the players and technical staff in the Bafana Bafana squad have received their visas and their plane to the 2026 World Cup is set for take-off on Monday.

Safa said just “four members of the camp” remain without visas, but said it is hopeful those will be resolved in time to be on the chartered flight with the rest of the squad.

Safa apologised to the nation for the administrative bungle that resulted in the team failing to leave as scheduled on Sunday and thanked the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) and US Consulate for their assistance resolving the matte speedily.

“Safa held an emergency committee meeting on Sunday night, where a number of issues around the South African senior men’s national team’s delayed travel plans to Mexico were discussed by the members,” the association said in a statement on Monday morning.

Bafana Bafana update following SAFA Emergency Committee Meeting https://t.co/AbEvDamSEx — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 1, 2026

“It was revealed in the meeting that the only outstanding visas are for four members of the camp, however Safa is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure they also board the flight to North America.

“To strengthen operational coordination during the FIFA World Cup, Safa can further reveal that a three-member organising committee has been established to manage the team’s administrative affairs during the 2026 World Cup comprising of: Bafana Bafana head of delegation David Molwantwa, Safa chair of the finance committee Mxolisi Sibam together with the team manager Vincent Tseka.

“The three will work together in ensuring that any logistical or administrative matters that may arise during the global tournament are dealt with expeditiously.

“While the visa delays resulted in the team losing a valuable day in its travel and preparation schedule, Safa is satisfied the matter has now been substantially resolved and the team’s World Cup plans remain firmly on course.

All @BafanaBafana players received their visas to travel to the USA, outstanding is assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and one analyst. The charter will leave tomorrow. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 31, 2026

“Safa apologises to the nation for these unexpected travel delays and would like to thank the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) for their assistance, as well as the US consulate in Johannesburg, who went beyond their call of duty over the weekend to ensure the visas were issued for all our players to travel.”

Safa officials were on Sunday scrambling to engage with the US embassy in Johannesburg after the visas for many players and technical had not arrived by the weekend.

It is understood the late visas due to an administrative bungle by Safa.

Teams and officials travelling to the World Cup obtain US visas, which then apply for fellow 2026 tournament co-hosts Mexico and Canada.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie posted on X platform that the four members waiting for visas were the “assistant coach [Helman Mkhalele], team doctor, head of security and one analyst”.

This @SAFA_net travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff. I have informed @SAFA_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 31, 2026

On Sunday McKenzie slammed what he called a “Safa travel and visa debacle”, saying South Africa was “being made to look like fools”.

Bafana play the opening game of the World Cup against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos wanted to leave at least 10 days before that match because he said it takes that length of time to adjust to high altitude.

Mexico City sits at 2,240m above sea level, 500m above even high-altitude Johannesburg (1,750m).

Bafana’s training base at Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, part of the Grupo in Pachuca, 95km outside Mexico City, sits at 2,430m.

A Tuesday arrival will leave Bafana just about 10 days to adapt to the altitude.

It was not clear if the late departure would affect plans to meet Jamaica in a final warm-up friendly in Mexico on a date to be revealed.

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