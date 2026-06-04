Coach Ouaddou confirms he will return to Orlando Pirates next season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdeslam Ouaddou has allayed fears and confirmed he will return to coach the Buccaneers for the next season.

Story audio is generated using AI

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has confirmed he will be returning to the club next season, ending speculation about his future.

Ouaddou wrote an emotional message to his backroom staff following a memorable campaign in which the Buccaneers completed a domestic treble.

His future had been the subject of debate after comments suggesting he would not continue in a club role as he felt “tired”. However, his latest remarks on his Instagram page suggest he is already planning for next season.

“To my incredible and dedicated staff, I am writing these few words from the bottom of my heart to send you my most sincere congratulations and my deepest thanks,” Ouaddou said.

“Thank you for your hard work, your invaluable expertise, your constant dedication, your sacrifices, and above all, for your boundless love for football and for our club, Orlando Pirates.

“As evidenced by the wonderful memory of our victorious crew in those photos, we have accomplished a monumental amount of work this season. Together we have put an end to a 14-year drought. Like true Pirates, we have sailed every sea and ocean, braving the storms, to finally bring the treasure home!

Disconnect and recharge your batteries, because I will need you again to carry out a special mission when we return — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“This season, we managed to make our wonderful (and oh, so demanding) fans deeply happy. I wholeheartedly hope that we continue to bring this immense joy into their daily lives next season. But for now, I ask you to rest well and enjoy your families to the fullest.”

Ouaddou added that there was a lot of work ahead, in the next season, as the club sought to replicate its achievement.

“I expressly need it myself! Disconnect and recharge your batteries, because I will need you again to carry out a special mission when we return; to go and recover another massive treasure at the Caf, without letting anyone steal the one already sitting in our cave,” he said.

“Have a great rest, everyone, and come back in shape for a great new adventure. I embrace you, I love you all.”

The Buccaneers will be competing on many fronts next season: the Betway Premiership, MTN8, CAF Champions League, Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

Sowetan