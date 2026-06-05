Bafana opponents Mexico send message with 5-1 thumping of Serbia

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Mexico's Raúl Jiménez celebrates their second goal scored by an own goal of Stefan Bukinac of Serbia (not pictured) during the international friendly match at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico on Thursday.

By Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City

Mexico came from behind to beat Serbia 5-1 in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, gaining momentum a week before opening the tournament on home soil.

Co-hosts Mexico play the opening game of the tournament against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca on June 11 (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

The clash is a rematch of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at FNB Stadium, which ended 1-1.

Serbia struck first in the 19th minute on Thursday when Petar Stanic capitalised on a defensive lapse and a fortunate deflection before firing a low shot past goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico levelled in the 34th minute through defender Johan Vasquez, who headed home from Brian Gutierrez’s delivery after the visitors had withstood sustained pressure.

Javier Aguirre’s side completed the turnaround deep into first-half stoppage time when Serbia gifted Mexico the lead with an own goal, as a misplaced back pass from Stefan Bukinac rolled beyond goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and into the net.

😅🇷🇸 OTRO AUTOGOL DE SERBIA Y MEXICO YA ESTÁ GOLEANDO EN TOLUCA, JAJAJA. pic.twitter.com/PCUXqquwf0 — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 5, 2026

Mexico increased their advantage 12 minutes after the break when Raúl Jiménez scored from close range after Julian Quinones’ effort struck the post and rebounded off the Fulham striker into the net.

The hosts made it 4-1 in the 72nd minute when Adem Avdic turned Alexis Vega’s corner into his own net, before Luis Chavez completed the rout with a superb long-range strike just before the 90-minute mark.

Fireworks lit up the Nemesio Diez stadium at the final whistle as Mexico signed off their World Cup preparations in style ahead of next Thursday’s opener against South Africa of the World Cup they are co-hosting with the US and Canada.