Pienaar implores Broos to unleash Relebohile Mofokeng for Bafana at World Cup

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Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bafana Bafana fan send off at The Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg on 30 May 2026 ©

Former Bafana Bafana and Everton star midfielder Steven ‘Schillo’ Pienaar has entered the Relebohile Mofokeng discussion.

Pienaar, who was part of the Bafana Bafana Class of 2010 that lost to their Mexican counterparts in a veterans’ match at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca on Sunday, says coach Hugo Broos must unleash Mofokeng at this Fifa World Cup.

Bafana meet co-hosts Mexico at the famed Estadio Azteca in the 2026 World Cup’s opening game on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time), a rematch of the opening game when the same sides clashed when South Africa hosted the 2010 tournament. Pienaar was part of Sunday’s exhibition replay alongside other 2010 World Cup Bafana stars Itumeleng Khune, 2010 captain Aaron Mokoena, Bongani Khumalo, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Surprise Moriri and Katlego Mphela.

Over the past few months, Mofokeng has not played consistently for the senior national team for a variety of reasons but Pienaar believes the much-skilled Orlando Pirates playmaker or wide midfielder has all the attributes to make his mark at World Cup level.

Steven Pienaar backs Lyle Foster. pic.twitter.com/kRHFADc9Qa — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 8, 2026

Going into opening match, the burning question is who Broos will play in his starting XI, with between Mofokeng and 36-year-old veteran Themba Zwane, who battled to find his best form at returning from injury at Mamelodi Sundowns last season, options at No 10.

Mofokeng has just come out of a strong campaign where he helped Pirates win the Betway Premiership for the first time in 14 years. Zwane saw little action as Sundowns won their second Champions League title.

“Of course [we have to unleash him] because he is a fearless kid. He just needs to go out there and play football,” said Pienaar, who used to do the creative work for the 2010 Bafana with protection from Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Kagiso Dikgacoi or Thanduyise Khuboni.

“He’s got all the attributes to become one of the best players for South Africa. He is a special player and as a country we have to protect him. We don’t have to put too much pressure on him.

“We have to careful how we treat him. If we are going to overload him with all the pressure and say he is the star boy, that is going to affect him. So, we have to patient.

Bafana Bafana Class of 2010 before their exhibition match against their Mexican counterparts at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/2FgIWngTOc — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 8, 2026

“He has a good opportunity here to showcase his talent and I am excited to see him play at the highest level against some of the best in the here at the World Cup.”

Pienaar also played under pressure for most of his career and said he took it in his stride.

“There is always pressure if you are a football player. That’s why you are in it and you are going to have to deal with it. With regards to Relebohile, he is still a young boy.

“But at the same time, a lot of other young players of his age elsewhere in the world are shining and this is the moment for him to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.”

Pienaar also threw his support behind centre-forward Lyle Foster who has been the subject of criticism in recent matches, and who looked out of touch when Bafana diappointed with a last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January.

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country. pic.twitter.com/r6vz1rBCxn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

“People from the outside always put pressure but there is a reason why the coach has selected him and [it’s to do with] what he brings to the team. The coach has his reasons and the only thing he must do is work hard and prove everyone wrong on the field.

“That’s the best way you can respond. People will always criticise but you deal with it and put everything on the field.”

Pienaar knows all about playing a huge viewership World Cup opening game against Mexico in front of a packed stadium.

“Without putting them under pressure, I wish them all the best,” he said to the Class of 2026.

“They have a good team of winners and they have a good coach who has a good structure. I think this team is better than what we had in 2010.

“I hope they get out of the group because they have the opportunity and the possibility to do so.”

TimesLIVE