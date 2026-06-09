MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Modiba in race to be fit for Bafana-Mexico

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Aubrey Modiba during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup send-off at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on May 30.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping key defender Aubrey Modiba is available for the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

WATCH | MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Will key Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba be fit for the clash against Mexico? pic.twitter.com/f6Pxxg9wcK — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 9, 2026

Modiba, who got injured in the first leg at Lostus of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League final victory against Morocco’s AS FAR last month, is training with the team but there is a question mark over his match fitness.

Bafana have Samukele Kabini and Bradley Cross as cover if Modiba, who has been a stalwart of coach Hugo Broos’ national team for the past few years, does not make it for the huge clash against ‘El Tri’.

TimesLIVE