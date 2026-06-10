Bafana coach Broos banking on Champions League experience of Sundowns players

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Teboho Mokoena during Bafana Bafana's 2026 Fifa World Cup send-off at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on May 30.

Bafana Bafana may have at least five Mamelodi Sundowns players in their starting line-up for the opening 2026 Fifa World Cup match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on what they will be facing against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ThJstl78M6 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Sundowns players are hardened and conditioned to playing at a higher level after competing in the latter stages of the Caf Champions League every season. They reached the last four semifinals and last two finals, adding a second title to the one won in 2016 in 2025-26 with their 2-1 aggregate last-match win against Morocco’s AS FAR last month, even though they lost their Betway Premiership title to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana continued preparations for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/uPerXnbGH0 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said it is important to have players with such proven experience in the squad because they are used to playing in high-stakes matches.

If Broos does not spring a surprise in his starting line-up, Ronwen Williams will take his place between the goalposts, and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba at right and left back respectively. In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena is certain to start with Jayden Adams his likely central partner. Khulumani Ndamane, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners are likely to be on the bench at the Azteca.

The starting line-up is also expected to have a strong presence of Pirates players, including Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.

“It is important to have players who are used to playing on another level than the PSL,” Broos said as Bafana prepared at their base in Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City, for the opener against “El Tri”.

“With Sundowns players, they are used to playing important games where there is a lot of pressure. Their club always has the ambition to win the Champions League.

“They are a big number in team selection and they can affect other players with their attitude and way of training. This is very important. This is a tournament on the highest level. You can’t compare it to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are playing against some of the best teams in the world and sometimes you are in a difficult group, like us. So it is very important to have those players in our squad to share their experiences with other players.

“Other players must know what is coming on Thursday, where we will be playing against 80,000 people. We will be playing against people who will be against us, but I am happy the experience is there.”

Broos also mentioned the experience of Lyle Foster, who turned out in the English Premiership for Burnley last season.

“We have someone like Lyle Foster who plays in the English Premiership. Even though he has been relegated with his team [Burnley], he has the experience of high-level football, and that is important.”

TimesLIVE