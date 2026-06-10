Soccer

Mexico City suspends classes, shifts to remote work for traffic for Bafana World Cup kickoff

The government also urged private companies to adopt similar remote work arrangements

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A drone view shows Estadio Banorte, also known as Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City on May 11. (Reuters/Henry Romero/File Photo)

By Raul Cortes

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday issued a decree ordering federal workers in the capital to work from home on June 11 and suspending school classes to ease traffic during FIFA World Cup opening events.

The decree aims to improve urban mobility and road safety as Mexico City hosts the World Cup opening match against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca (1pm local time, 9pm SA time) and accompanying events on Thursday.

The opening events are expected to draw major numbers of visitors.

Federal agencies must implement remote work schemes for Mexico City-based staff, with exceptions for essential services including healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and World Cup operations.

Schools from preschool through university, both public and private, will close for the day under the decree.

The government also urged private companies to adopt similar remote work arrangements.

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