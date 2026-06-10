Nelson Mandela Bay FA president Kilian expects Bafana to advance through group stages

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New Nelson Mandela Bay Football Association president Clive Kilian is unwavering in his belief that Bafana Bafana will advance beyond the group stages of the World Cup.

SA faces co-hosts Mexico in their first Group A match at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday at 9pm (SA time).

Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be instrumental in leading Bafana to the knockout round of the competition, says Nelson Mandela Bay Football Association president Clive Kilian. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

The retired senior prosecutor, who stepped into the role after Simphiwe Mkhangelwa’s two-term tenure, praised coach Hugo Broos for assembling a formidable and fiercely competitive squad for this year’s World Cup.

Although the team is full of talented individuals, he believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire will be instrumental in leading Bafana to the knockout round of the competition.

“There are many administrators in the boardroom who want to select the team, but we have appointed a coach, an experienced coach who has previously been successful in Africa,” Kilian said.

“My thing is, coach, do your thing.

“I am confident that we will advance from the group stages to at least the next round, where we will face the big guns. Guys who have played semifinals or quarterfinals for so many years.

“But I believe we have quality players. There are a number of them, but the one that stands out for me right now is Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

“He will carry our team into the knockout stages and all eyes are on him. I believe after this World Cup he is going to end up with the big guys in Europe.

“So I am confident that we will progress to the next round. The group that we are in, I think, we can get past them at least.”

Bafana’s next group-stage match will be against Czechia on June 18, followed by their final pool opponents, South Korea, on June 25.

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