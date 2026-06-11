Pressure on Türkiye in World Cup clash against Australia, says Degenek

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Australia's Milos Degenek during a friendly against Mexico at Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, on May 30 2026.

The weight of expectations will be on Türkiye‘s shoulders when they return to the World Cup after 24 years for their Group D opener against Australia, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek said.

Türkiye have frequently featured in the European Championship but have only played at the World Cup twice, making their debut in 1954 and finishing third in their second appearance in 2002. By contrast, Australia have played in the past five World Cups, twice making it to the last 16.

“I think Türkiye has a lot of pressure because they haven’t been to a major tournament World Cup since 2002,” Degenek told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match in Vancouver. “There is a lot of hope on them and a lot pressure, but we’re ready for that.”

Degenek was also in Australia’s squad at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and said their World Cup pedigree could prove decisive.

“I think this is 26 players who have never experienced a World Cup from the Türkiye side,” the 32-year-old said. “In our squad we have nine players who have experienced a World Cup. So we’ve got a bit of experience in that regard.

“They’ve obviously got experienced footballers who play at the top level at the best clubs in the world ... I’m saying we’ve got a little bit more experience in terms of national team competition football.”

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Reuters