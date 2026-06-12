MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana’s sobering defeat leaves Broos much to ponder

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Bafana Bafana's Sphephelo Sithole is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio as South Africa captain Ronwen Williams looks on in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos strangely defended his unusual tactics that backfired spectacularly in their 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match defeat to Mexico.

Broos started with two strikers in Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca but they did not have enough supply because there was no playmaker who could break the lines and create chances.

WATCH | A disappointing start for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Senior reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele unpacks South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico and the key moments that shaped the result.



Click on the link for more details: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV. pic.twitter.com/tDOshffiV4 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 12, 2026

Going into the next match against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (6pm SA time), Broos may be tempted to revert to the 4-2-3-1 formation that he used successfully during the qualifiers.

It was strange to see Broos start a match without traditional wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi and a playmaker in either Relebohile Mofokeng or Themba Zwane, who came on as a substitute but was one of two red cards for South Africa with Sphephelo Sithole. However, with this result the coach may be forced to change tactics against Czechia.

The match against the Europeans takes significance because Czechia also lost their opening Group A match 2-1 against South Korea in at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara later on Thursday.

TimesLIVE