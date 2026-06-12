Soccer

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana’s sobering defeat leaves Broos much to ponder

Having no traditional wingers and no playmaker backfired on South Africa in the World Cup opener

Bafana Bafana's Sphephelo Sithole is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio as South Africa captain Ronwen Williams looks on in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday. (Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos strangely defended his unusual tactics that backfired spectacularly in their 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match defeat to Mexico.

Broos started with two strikers in Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca but they did not have enough supply because there was no playmaker who could break the lines and create chances.

Going into the next match against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (6pm SA time), Broos may be tempted to revert to the 4-2-3-1 formation that he used successfully during the qualifiers.

It was strange to see Broos start a match without traditional wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi and a playmaker in either Relebohile Mofokeng or Themba Zwane, who came on as a substitute but was one of two red cards for South Africa with Sphephelo Sithole. However, with this result the coach may be forced to change tactics against Czechia.

The match against the Europeans takes significance because Czechia also lost their opening Group A match 2-1 against South Korea in at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara later on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

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