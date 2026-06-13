MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana turn attention to World Cup clash against Czechia in Atlanta

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Roberto Alvarado (L) of Mexico and Mbekezeli Mbokazi of South Africa in action during their Fifa World Cup 2026 Group A match in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 June 2026.

Bafana Bafana have turned their attention to their 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia in Atlanta where they will be out for a positive result and to get their campaign back on track.

South Africa lost their opening match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday and they need to get something against a physical Czechia who also lost to South Korea.

Coach Hugo Broos will be forced to make a change to his starting line-up due to the absence of midfielder Sphephelo Sithole who received a red card and was joined in the naughty corner by substitute Themba Zwane.

WATCH | MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana turns attention to clash against Czechia in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/TIDhv1noGw — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 13, 2026

After their defeat to Mexico, where Broos used unusual tactics, there are growing calls for him to revert to the attacking formation that worked during the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

There are also calls for him to give an opportunity to exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng.